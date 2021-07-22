DCS's Carrie Hamn Selected for 2021 OnCon Icon Award

ALEXANDRIA, Va., July 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- DCS Corporation's Director of Talent Acquisition, Carrie Hamn, has been selected as a winner of the 2021 OnCon Icon Award in the Top 50 Talent Acquisition Professional category.

The OnCon Icon Awards recognize the top human resources professionals and human resources vendors worldwide. An awards ceremony was held virtually July 13, 2021.

Carrie Hamn, DCS Director of Talent Acquisition

Carrie joined DCS in 2013 as a Technical Recruiter supporting the Air-Sea Forces Sector. Moving into management in mid-2017, Carrie assumed leadership responsibility for the Recruiting organization. At the time, DCS had a total employee count of 1,076. Three years later, DCS employees number nearly 1,900, an increase of 74%. These numbers are a testament to the Talent Acquisition Team's dedication in finding and hiring exceptional talent despite a very challenging labor market.

Throughout her tenure with DCS, Carrie has consistently promoted innovative Talent Acquisition initiatives. She contributed to successfully implementing a new Applicant Tracking System that has increased visibility of requisition status and candidates. Carrie has also generated a DCS internal careers site to improve the internal experience for current employee job applicants and facilitate movement across corporate organizations. Additionally, Carrie redesigned and implemented the external careers website resulting in enhanced employer branding and improved functionality including enhanced accessibility and accommodation of individuals with disabilities.

"Carrie has long been an invaluable member of the DCS Team, a key player in our rapid growth of recent years," said Jim Benbow, DCS CEO. "This recognition by the OnCon Icon awards is as amazing as it is unsurprising. She is truly deserving."

DCS congratulates Carrie on receiving this well-deserved award.

About DCS Corporation

DCS, a 100% employee-owned, mid-sized company, offers advanced technology, engineering, and management solutions to Government agencies in the Department of Defense and national security sector. The transformative ideas, commitment to quality, and entrepreneurial spirit that characterize our employee-owners allow us to ensure the success of each customer's mission and actively contribute to the well-being of our Nation. For more information, please visit: https://www.dcscorp.com.

Media Contact: [email protected], 571-227-6000

SOURCE DCS Corporation

