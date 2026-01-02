DD-USA PROVIDES UPDATE ON CYBERSECURITY ISSUE

WENDELL, N.C., Jan. 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Daedong-USA, Inc. (KIOTI® Tractor Division) ("DD-USA" or the "Company") is providing an update regarding a cybersecurity issue that affected certain of its systems. The Company learned in mid-October 2024 that, in connection with this issue, an unauthorized party obtained certain personal information. The Company previously notified certain affected individuals about this issue in accordance with applicable law. Following a further detailed analysis of the affected data, DD-USA determined on October 28, 2025, that certain additional personal information was affected by this issue. This is not a new security issue. At this time, DD-USA believes this affected information relates to a small percentage of current and former employees (and in some cases, their dependents/beneficiaries) and a limited number of other individuals, such as customers who purchased KIOTI Tractor products from one of the Company's retail partners.

The affected information included name, contact information ( e.g. , postal address and phone number), dates of birth, copies of government-issued identification documents ( e.g. , driver's licenses and passports), government-issued ID numbers such as Social Security numbers, bank account and payment card numbers, medical and health-related information, health insurance information, usernames and passwords, and work-related information ( e.g. , evaluations).

Promptly after learning of this incident, DD-USA took steps to enhance the security of its systems. The Company also engaged third-party forensic investigators to assist in its investigation of the issue. DD-USA is notifying relevant individuals by postal mail or email in accordance with applicable law. DD-USA's notice regarding this issue recommends steps relevant individuals can take to help protect their information. The Company has set up a dedicated call center at 1-833-918-7467 toll-free, Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. CST (excluding major holidays). Please be prepared to provide engagement number B155197. Additional information can be found at KIOTI.com.

