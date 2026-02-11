KIOTI Announces Major Update to KIOTI Connect App

Version 2.0 Adds Enhanced Features for a Complete Ownership Experience

WENDELL, N.C., Feb. 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- KIOTI Tractor, a division of Daedong-USA Inc., releases KIOTI Connect 2.0, a major update that significantly expands the app's capabilities beyond connected machine monitoring to deliver a more complete, end-to-end ownership and purchasing experience.

Originally introduced in February 2025 as KIOTI's connected service solution, KIOTI Connect evolved into a centralized digital hub designed to support customers throughout the full equipment lifecycle—from research and purchasing to ownership, maintenance, and service.

KIOTI Connect 2.0 interface

The latest version introduces several new features designed to make it easier for customers to explore KIOTI equipment, evaluate options, and access critical ownership resources including:

Explore Products: Browse the full KIOTI lineup, complete with detailed specifications, options, and images.

Browse the full KIOTI lineup, complete with detailed specifications, options, and images. Build and Price Equipment: Customize your KIOTI equipment and receive instant MSRP pricing tailored to your specifications, followed by a Dealer quote.

Customize your KIOTI equipment and receive instant MSRP pricing tailored to your specifications, followed by a Dealer quote. Financing Made Simple: Access sales programs, special offers, financing rates, and resources to make purchasing your next KIOTI machine easier than ever.

Access sales programs, special offers, financing rates, and resources to make purchasing your next KIOTI machine easier than ever. Access to Resources: Easily find KIOTI events, shows, and news, locate dealers, and access owner manuals, warranty information, and more.

"KIOTI Connect 2.0 represents our commitment to delivering convenience and value to our customers," said Youngjin Son, senior vice president and chief product technology officer of Daedong-USA Inc., KIOTI Tractor Division. "This update transforms the app into a one-stop solution for shopping, financing offers, equipment management and ownership, ensuring our customers have everything they need at their fingertips."

To further simplify the ownership experience, KIOTI Connect 2.0 includes an intelligent assistant that translates technical machine data and alerts into clear, actionable guidance, helping operators of all experience levels make informed decisions quickly—whether in the field or on the job site.

Designed to perform reliably, the app is optimized to load key information efficiently when connectivity is available, ensuring access to essential data when it's needed most.

Available on the Apple App Store and Google Play, KIOTI Connect 2.0 brings together product discovery, purchasing tools, ownership resources, and connected machine insights into one unified platform to simplify equipment ownership and strengthen long-term customer relationships.

To learn more, visit KIOTI.com or download KIOTI Connect 2.0 from the App Store or Google Play.

About KIOTI Tractor

For 40 years, KIOTI Tractor has been a trusted supplier of tractors, ranging from 22 to 140 horsepower, serving the U.S. and Canadian markets. Our comprehensive product line includes tractors, utility vehicles, residential and commercial zero turn mowers, and compact construction equipment. Headquartered in Wendell, N.C., with additional distribution centers in Texas, Washington and Canada, KIOTI's vertical integration strategy ensures high-quality products and seamless component integration. Our customers benefit from a vast and ever-expanding dealer network throughout North America, dedicated to providing exceptional customer service. For more information about KIOTI and its products, please visit your authorized KIOTI Tractor dealer or KIOTI.com.

