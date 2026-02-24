DDB Capital 52-Acre Residential Community Receives City of Cullman, Alabama Approval

CULLMAN, Ala., Feb. 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- DDB Capital Fund, LLC ("DDB Capital"), a Southeast-based real estate investment fund, announced that the City of Cullman has approved a rezoning for a thoughtfully designed residential community spanning approximately 52 acres.

The approval reflects a collaborative process between DDB Capital and city leadership to deliver what both parties have defined as a "Smart Development" framework. The development balances housing growth with infrastructure capacity and community priorities through disciplined design standards. The result is a balanced plan that supports Cullman's growth while preserving the character of the community.

The new neighborhood is designed to promote active living, connectivity, and neighborhood interaction. Planned amenities include connected walking trails, a resort-style pool, pickleball courts, and open green spaces that encourage recreation and community gatherings.

"Working alongside the City of Cullman, we structured this community to meet both market demand and municipal priorities," said Derek Distenfield, Managing Director at DDB Capital. "The transparent rezoning process, which included a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU), strengthened the project. It ensured thoughtful density, appropriate design standards, and infrastructure coordination. The outcome is a win for residents, the city, and long-term stakeholders."

Community at a Glance:

Community Name: Brock Trace

Brock Trace Location: Near the intersection of County Road 1465 and County Road 1466, adjacent to Cullman Regional Medical Center, providing convenient access to healthcare, services, and major roadways.

Near the intersection of County Road 1465 and County Road 1466, adjacent to Cullman Regional Medical Center, providing convenient access to healthcare, services, and major roadways. Homes and Scale: Up to 120 single-family homes and 30 townhomes across approximately 52 acres

Up to 120 single-family homes and 30 townhomes across approximately 52 acres Amenities and Lifestyle: Resort-style pool, pickleball courts, connected walking trails, neighborhood green spaces, a playground, and gathering areas that support an active daily routine

Resort-style pool, pickleball courts, connected walking trails, neighborhood green spaces, a playground, and gathering areas that support an active daily routine Connectivity: Convenient access to Birmingham and Huntsville employment centers, with everyday services, Cullman Regional Medical Center, and strong local schools nearby

Convenient access to Birmingham and Huntsville employment centers, with everyday services, Cullman Regional Medical Center, and strong local schools nearby Zoning Designation: R-3, approved with conditions through a coordinated planning process with the City of Cullman, aligning infrastructure, phasing, and design standards to support efficient vertical construction and long-term community value (Concept Overview: https://brocktrace.carrd.co/)

R-3, approved with conditions through a coordinated planning process with the City of Cullman, aligning infrastructure, phasing, and design standards to support efficient vertical construction and long-term community value (Concept Overview: https://brocktrace.carrd.co/) Next Steps: Engineering and builder coordination will begin immediately, with first home sales anticipated in early Q4

DDB Capital selected Cullman for its newest development due to the city's steady population and job growth, as well as its strategic location between two of Alabama's strongest economic centers, Birmingham and Huntsville.

Home renderings are coming soon. Interested residents can join the VIP list for early updates at: https://brocktrace.carrd.co/

About DDB Capital:

Our mission is to drive innovation in real estate development while fostering thriving communities and sustainable growth. We are committed to delivering transformative developments that create lasting value for both investors and residents across the Southeast. For more information, visit www.ddbcapital.com.

Disclaimer:

This press release is for informational purposes only and does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any securities. Any investment opportunity will be made only pursuant to definitive offering documents, including a private placement memorandum, subscription agreement, and operating agreement, and will be available solely to qualified investors. Certain statements contained herein may constitute forward-looking statements, including projections, development timelines, market conditions, anticipated returns, and future performance. These statements are based on current assumptions and expectations and are subject to risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause actual results to differ materially. There can be no assurance that any development will be completed as described or that any investment objectives will be achieved.

SOURCE DDB Capital