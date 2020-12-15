DDB Worldwide Announces Global Head of DE&I

The appointment comes at a pivotal time as DDB Worldwide continues to strengthen its core global leadership team. "At DDB, growth and success are driven by able and talented people regardless of background," said Marty O'Halloran, DDB Worldwide CEO. "We remain focused on furthering our progress towards being a network that recruits, recognizes and retains diverse teams."

"Creativity is pivotal to our success and, by extension, diversity is as well," says Justin Thomas-Copeland, CEO of DDB North America. "To achieve our ambitions, we are driving towards an organization with a truly broad definition of diversity, and one that champions inclusion to grapple with pervasive racism and inequities in our business and in support of our clients."

Lamba joins DDB from Catalyst, where she spent 11 years advising Fortune 500 companies on their diversity & inclusion strategies, initiatives and practices. In her role as Senior Director, Lamba employed data analytics, research, and relationship building to provide partnership and guidance on organizational strategies and D&I programming in order to hire, advance and retain diverse talent.

Lamba brings variety of expertise to this global role, including the ability to analyze and apply qualitative and quantitative data, talent management, leadership and engagement practices. Having programmed and hosted a variety of events surrounding the topics of diversity and equity, Lamba provides a strong voice on the issues of diversity.

Lamba also served as member of Catalyst's Awards Evaluation Committee responsible for evaluating and recognizing innovative organizational initiatives that have accelerated progress for women through workplace inclusion.

ABOUT DDB

DDB Worldwide (www.ddb.com) is one of the world's largest and most influential advertising and marketing networks. DDB has been named Agency of the Year numerous times by the Cannes International Festival of Creativity and the industry's leading advertising publications and awards shows. The Gunn Report has listed DDB as one of the Top 3 Global Networks for 12 of the last 15 years. The agency's clients include Volkswagen, McDonald's, Unilever, Mars, Johnson & Johnson, and the U.S. Army, among others.

Founded in 1949, DDB is part of the Omnicom Group (NYSE) and consists of more than 200 offices in over 90 countries with its flagship office in New York, NY.

ABOUT OMNICOM

Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE – OMC) is a leading global marketing and corporate communications company. Omnicom's branded networks and numerous specialty firms provide advertising, strategic media planning and buying, digital and interactive marketing, direct and promotional marketing, public relations and other specialty communications services to over 5,000 clients in more than 100 countries.

Contact:

Rahel Rasu

[email protected]

SOURCE DDB Worldwide

Related Links

https://www.ddb.com/

