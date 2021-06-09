DDB Worldwide Named 2021 Network of the Year by ADC

NEW YORK, June 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- DDB Worldwide has been named Network of the Year at this year's 100th Anniversary of the ADC Award hosted by The One Club. The ADC Annual Awards is the world's longest continuously running awards program recognizing global excellence in craft and innovation in all forms of design and advertising. This year presents creatives from around the world with the once-a-century opportunity to be part of history by winning a coveted ADC Cube in the prestigious show's 100th awards season.

DDB Germany has also been named ADC's Agency of the Year. Their work for Reporters Without Borders, The Uncensored Library, was awarded the Best of Discipline in Experiential Design, the coveted Black Cube for Best of Show, and the Designism Award. The Designism Award is given to one entry that encourages positive societal and political change.

In total, DDB Worldwide has been awarded 21 Cubes, including 7 Golds. DDB Paris took home 14 Cubes for clients Ubisoft, Volkswagen, and Glenmorangie. Adam&eveDDB has been awarded a Bronze Cube for their John Lewis Give a Little Love campaign.

Ari Weiss, Chief Creative Officer, DDB Worldwide said: "Advertising has always been one part art one part science. I had a boss once that said a great piece of communication is 80% craft and 80% idea. He wasn't great at math, but he was great at making his point. To see our craft celebrated like this by an organization like ADC really validates the journey we're on as a network to love the craftsmanship as much as we love the idea."

ABOUT THE ONE CLUB

The One Club for Creativity is a not-for-profit organization that celebrates and serves the global advertising and design industries, and when the pandemic began to affect the world earlier in the year, we jumped to make adjustments to help our community.

ABOUT THE ART DIRECTORS CLUB

The Art Directors Club, known as ADC, was the first global organization to celebrate and award leaders in creative communications. Founded in New York by Louis Pedlar on August 13, 1920, the club was established to ensure advertising was judged by the same stringent standards as fine art.

ABOUT DDB WORLDWIDE

DDB Worldwide ( www.ddb.com ) is one of the world's largest and most influential advertising and marketing networks. DDB has been named 2021 Network of the Year by D&AD, ADC and numerous times by the Cannes International Festival of Creativity and the industry's leading advertising publications and awards shows. WARC has listed DDB as one of the Top 3 Global Networks for 12 of the last 15 years. The agency's clients include Volkswagen, McDonald's, Unilever, Mars, Johnson & Johnson, and the U.S. Army, among others. Founded in 1949, DDB is part of the Omnicom Group (NYSE: OMC) and consists of more than 200 offices in over 90 countries with its flagship office in New York, NY.

ABOUT OMNICOM

Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE: OMC) is a leading global marketing and corporate communications company. Omnicom's branded networks and numerous specialty firms provide advertising, strategic media planning and buying, digital and interactive marketing, direct and promotional marketing, public relations and other specialty communications services to over 5,000 clients in more than 100 countries.

