DDI Named to Forbes America's Best Employers 2026 List

PITTSBURGH, Feb. 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- DDI, a global leadership company, announced today it has been named to the Forbes America's Best Employers 2026 list for the third year in a row. This prestigious award is presented by Forbes and Statista Inc., the world-leading statistics portal and industry ranking provider. The awards list was announced on February 10, 2026, and can currently be viewed on the Forbes website.

America's Best Employers have been identified in an independent survey from a vast sample of over 217,000 U.S. employees working for companies employing at least 1,000 people within the U.S.

"We are honored to receive this recognition and are deeply proud of the incredible team we have built at DDI," said Tacy M. Byham, Ph.D., CEO of DDI. "Our employees are at the heart of everything we do, and this award reflects our ongoing dedication to creating a workplace where everyone feels valued, supported, and empowered. We believe that when our employees thrive, our company thrives, and this recognition is a testament to that philosophy."

The final score is based on two types of evaluations:

Personal - Given by employees themselves, also known as direct evaluations.

Public - Given by friends and family members of employees, or members of the public who work in the same industry (also known as indirect evaluations), with a much higher weighting for personal evaluations.

The result is two sub-lists: one for "Midsize" organizations (those with 1,000 to 5,000 employees) and one for "Large" organizations (those with more than 5,000 employees).

Statista publishes hundreds of worldwide industry rankings and company listings with high-profile media partners. This research and analysis service is based on the success of statista.com, the leading data and business intelligence portal that provides statistics, relevant business data, and various market and consumer studies and surveys.

"At DDI, we strive to nurture a culture where our people can excel while driving meaningful impact," said Kelli Buczynski, Chief People Officer. "Our focus on living our values and championing growth has shaped a workplace where associates take pride in advancing DDI's mission to develop better leaders for a better future."

For more information about working at DDI, visit ddiworld.com/about/careers.

About DDI

DDI is the global leadership company that helps organizations build the leaders they need today and prepare for tomorrow. For over 55 years, we've helped organizations hire, develop, and promote exceptional leaders. Across all levels from emerging leaders to C-suite executives, we deliver integrated assessment and development solutions, leveraging data to guide talent decisions and accelerate leadership growth. This Continuous Leadership Intelligence approach enables organizations to anticipate leadership needs before they become urgent and build the precise capabilities their business strategies demand. Grounded in behavioral science, DDI helps the world's leading organizations achieve lasting success through better leadership. Learn more at ddi.com.

Media Contact: [email protected]

SOURCE DDI