DDI Named to Training Industry's Top 20 Leadership Training Companies List for Sixteenth Time

DDI Among Top Leadership Training Companies in 2026

PITTSBURGH, Feb. 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- For the sixteenth year, Training Industry named DDI to its list of Top 20 Leadership Training Companies.

Training Industry prepares the Training Industry Top 20 report on critical sectors of the corporate training marketplace to better inform professionals about the best and most innovative providers of training services and technologies.

"This year's Top 20 Leadership Training Companies represent the strongest and most competitive organizations in the market, demonstrating excellence in developing leaders across all levels through innovative and strategic learning approaches," said Jalen Banks, Market Research Analyst at Training Industry, Inc. "These providers differentiate themselves with high-quality programs and advanced technologies, including AI-enabled solutions, that support impactful learning and real-world transformation. Their use of diverse metrics and flexible delivery models ensures leaders are prepared to meet the changing needs of the modern workforce."

The selection of the 2026 Training Industry Top 20 Leadership Training Companies List was based on the following criteria:

Scope and quality of program and service offerings for leadership training

Market presence, brand visibility, innovation, and impact

Strength of client portfolio and customer relationships

Business performance and growth trajectory

"Being named once again to Training Industry's Top 20 Leadership Training Companies List is a tremendous honor," said Tacy M. Byham, Ph.D., Chief Executive Officer of DDI. "What makes this recognition especially meaningful is that it reflects the voices of our clients and the leaders we have the privilege to support every day. Their trust inspires us to continue delivering personalized, immersive, and transformative development experiences that strengthen leaders at every level and help build a better future for their organizations."

About Training Industry, Inc.

Training Industry is the most trusted source of information on the business of learning. Their authority is built on deep ties with more than 450 expert contributors who share insights and actionable information with their peers. Training Industry's courses, live events, articles, magazine, webinars, podcasts, research, and reports generate more than 10 million industry interactions each year, while the Top 20 Training Companies Lists help business leaders find the right training partners.

About DDI

DDI is the global leadership company that helps organizations build the leaders they need today and prepare for tomorrow. For over 55 years, we've helped organizations hire, develop, and promote exceptional leaders. Across all levels from emerging leaders to C-suite executives, we deliver integrated assessment and development solutions, leveraging data to guide talent decisions and accelerate leadership growth. This Continuous Leadership Intelligence approach enables organizations to anticipate leadership needs before they become urgent and build the precise capabilities their business strategies demand. Grounded in behavioral science, DDI helps the world's leading organizations achieve lasting success through better leadership. Learn more at ddi.com.

Media Contact: [email protected]

SOURCE DDI