DDN A3I Solutions Receive 2020 AI Breakthrough Award for Innovation by Delivering Unique Value and Performance

SANTA CLARA, Calif., Aug. 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- DDN®, premier provider of Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Data Management software and hardware solutions enabling Intelligent Infrastructure, announced that it has been selected as the winner of the AI Breakthrough "Innovation Award for AI Hardware." DDN's A3ITM (Accelerated, Any-Scale AI) solutions were recognized for their innovative approach to data-intensive AI storage. By emphasizing integration into GPU-computing environments commonly used for AI and deep learning applications and simplifying management of growing data sets, DDN has delivered distinctive benefits to complement their long-standing performance leadership.

The mission of the AI Breakthrough Awards is to honor excellence and recognize the innovation, hard work and success in a range of AI and machine learning related categories, including AI platforms, Deep Learning, Smart Robotics, Business Intelligence, and many more. This year's program attracted more than 2,750 nominations from over 15 different countries throughout the world.

"AI holds great potential to yield innovative approaches across the industries that DDN serves and do it faster than we could have conceived of just a few years ago," said Kurt Kuckein, vice president, marketing, DDN. "We are honored to be recognized by AI Breakthrough, which is a testament to our commitment to provide data-centric solutions that enable Intelligent Infrastructure and help organizations get faster and deeper insight from their data."

DDN A³I solutions, a combination of DDN storage and data management, are fully optimized to accelerate machine learning and AI applications, streamlining deep learning workflows for greater productivity. In addition to its core DNA driving higher levels of performance through parallelism and full-stack innovation, A³I solutions make the deployment of AI supercomputing infrastructure remarkably faster by delivering a simplified design that eliminates complexity and is easier to manage at scale.

"Many organizations entering the AI space were not previously high-performance, data-intensive scalers, and may not realize that successful AI algorithms require fast access to the right data, which makes the choice of storage infrastructure a critical foundational consideration," said James Johnson, managing director, AI Breakthrough. "DDN's A3I solutions give customers the flexibility to grow as business needs dictate without the uncertainty of deployment or performance complications, and we are thrilled to recognize DDN in the 2020 AI Breakthrough Awards program."

About AI Breakthrough

Part of Tech Breakthrough, a leading market intelligence and recognition platform for global technology innovation and leadership, the AI Breakthrough Awards program is devoted to honoring excellence in Artificial Intelligence technologies, services, companies and products. The AI Breakthrough Awards provide public recognition for the achievements of AI companies and products in categories including AI Platforms, Robotics, Business Intelligence, AI Hardware, NLP, Vision, Biometrics and more. For more information visit AIBreakthroughAwards.com.

About DDN

DDN is a premier provider of Artificial Intelligence and Data Management software and hardware solutions enabling Intelligent Infrastructure, delivering unified analytics to solve business challenges for data-intensive, global organizations. Tintri is a wholly owned subsidiary of DDN, comprised of IntelliFlash, Nexenta and Tintri technologies and provides enterprise customers with a different experience, through simplicity, efficiency and agility for on-premise and multicloud environments, powered by Intelligent Infrastructure innovations that advance real-time and predictive application analytics. Over the last two decades, DDN has established itself as the data management provider of choice for over 10,000 enterprise, government, and public-sector customers, many of which include the world's leading financial services firms, life science organizations, manufacturing and energy companies, research facilities, and web and cloud service providers.

