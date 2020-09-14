DDN Discusses Removing Risk In AI Infrastructure And Optimizing Operations In Financial Services

SANTA CLARA, Calif., Sept. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ --

Who: DDN®, premier provider of Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Data Management software and hardware solutions enabling Intelligent Infrastructure, will share insights regarding how AI and advanced analytics require new strategies for data management and storage to manage risk and transform operations.

What:

HPC + AI Wall Street Conference, "Maximizing Scale to Remove Operational Risk and Find Opportunity," Kurt Kuckein , Vice President of Marketing, DDN

, Vice President of Marketing, DDN With data at the heart of risk analytics, organizations are seeking to use ever-expanding data sets to manage risk and transform their operations. As these data sets grow and potential linkages get more complex, new strategies need to be implemented for data management and storage. Find out why AI and advanced analytics require new infrastructure choices to be able to respond quickly in changing environments.

Live Panel Discussion: Removing Risk in AI Infrastructure featuring:

Brock Palen , Director of Advanced Research Computing and Technology Services, University of Michigan

Wei Guo , Computational Engineer, St Jude Children's Research Hospital

Vassilios Pantazopoulos , Head of Scientific Computing and HPC, Pfizer

Sven Oehme , Chief Research Officer, DDN

DDN A³I solutions powered by NVIDIA are allowing leading financial institutions to gain insight from large datasets to reassess how they operate and enhance customer experiences, boost risk management, and leverage AI for smart trading—all while significantly reducing operating costs.

When:

Why: In this hyper competitive industry, every fraction of a second directly translates into financial opportunity. Creating the right infrastructure to meet the demands of AI workloads is critically important because it's such a large investment—time, energy, money, resources—and you've got to get it right. These discussions focus on how to unleash the true power of AI by eliminating risk, uncorking bottlenecks, and AI/ML infrastructure that scales easily and seamlessly. Hear from thought leaders and learn how their innovative organizations are implementing a strategic data-centric AI/ML infrastructure that facilitates breakthrough innovations while delivering significant acceleration in time to insight.

About DDN

DDN is a premier provider of Artificial Intelligence and Data Management software and hardware solutions enabling Intelligent Infrastructure, delivering unified analytics to solve business challenges for data-intensive, global organizations. Tintri is a wholly owned subsidiary of DDN, comprised of IntelliFlash, Nexenta and Tintri technologies and provides enterprise customers with a different experience, through simplicity, efficiency and agility for on-premise and multicloud environments, powered by Intelligent Infrastructure innovations that advance real-time and predictive application analytics. Over the last two decades, DDN has established itself as the data management provider of choice for over 10,000 enterprise, government, and public-sector customers, many of which include the world's leading financial services firms, life science organizations, manufacturing and energy companies, research facilities, and web and cloud service providers.

For more information, visit ddn.com , follow us on twitter: @ddn_limitless, or call 1-800-837-2298.

