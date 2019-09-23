DDN Honored as Top Five Vendor to Watch in Annual Datanami Awards

"It's an honor be recognized once again by Datanami as a 2019 top vendor to watch in the big data industry," said Kurt Kuckein, senior director of marketing at DDN. "We continue to research and work with our customers to create innovative solutions that meet their most data intensive analytics needs. The recognition of this award is a testament to DDN's commitment to deliver the world's most powerful and comprehensive AI, big data and data management at scale product portfolio."

The Datanami Readers' and Editors' Choice Awards are determined through a nomination and voting process with input from the global Big Data community, as well as selections from the Datanami editors, to highlight key trends, shine a spotlight on technological breakthroughs, and capture a critical cross section of the state of the industry. These awards will be revealed each year to kick off the annual Strata Data Conference, which showcases data science, machine learning and analytics for business and technical professionals.

"Datanami has seen record growth in 2019 as it has come into its own as a go-to publication for the Big Data, analytics and AI communities," said Tom Tabor, CEO of Tabor Communications, publisher of Datanami. "DDN has long held a dedication to delivering data management solutions at scale, and new products like their A3I product line, and advances with EXAScaler 5 demonstrates their continued commitment to innovation. My sincerest congratulations to DNN and all our winners."

More information on these awards can be found at the Datanami website ( www.datanami.com ) or on Twitter through the hashtag: #DatanamiAwards.

About Datanami

Datanami is one of the premier online portals covering big data, produced by Tabor Communications, Inc. (TCI) a leading international media, advertising and communications company dedicated to covering advance computing technologies for science, research and business. Datanami is a premier online portal covering big data. It is produced by Tabor Communications, Inc. Receive a complimentary subscription to the weekly Datanami e-newsletter by visiting datanami.com/subscribe . View daily news at www.datanami.com .

About the DDN Family of Companies

DDN is the world's largest privately held storage company. As organizations look for increasingly easy to use, robust, and highly scalable data management solutions for flexible deployment in multicloud environments, the DDN family of technology brands delivers faster insight into and maximum value from their complex, distributed data. Our products and services are ideally suited for emerging and demanding AI, IOT, multicloud, Big Data, streaming and mixed workloads at scale. Over the last two decades, DDN has established itself as the data management provider of choice for over 5000 enterprise, government, and public-sector customers. For more information, follow us on twitter: @ddn_limitless, go to www.ddn.com or call 1-800-837-2298.

