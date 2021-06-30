DDN Selected by Bytesnet to Provide Differentiated and Customizable 'Pay-Per-Use' Storage Services for Data-Intensive Organizations

CHATSWORTH, Calif., June 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- DDN ®, the global leader in artificial intelligence (AI) and multi-cloud data management solutions, today announced Bytesnet, a 100% Dutch service provider, has selected DDN to address the diverse storage needs of government, public and private organizations in the Netherlands. In addition to providing networking and co-location data centers that meet the performance, security and data sovereignty requirements of these entities, Bytesnet is rapidly evolving and expanding its value-added services to deliver a compute and storage one-stop-shop designed to facilitate complex, data-intensive projects and faster time to results for its customers.

Government and research organizations in need of data-intensive computing capabilities are often connected to university data centers that can be inflexible, expensive and do not provide on-demand access to required resources. Bytesnet now offers a more cost-effective pay-per-use alternative with a centralized infrastructure with the ability to scale as needed to meet researchers' needs.

"We saw an opportunity to provide researchers with a new way to access resources, and began proactively developing solutions to meet these complex needs with innovative technology as well as our expertise to create greater cost and operational efficiencies," said Leo de Vries, Businessline Manager HPC & Data Analytics, Bytesnet. "DDN is known for developing and delivering the most high-performance solutions, and their commitment to helping us create a strategic environment for customers is invaluable. With DDN, we can not only expand our own business, but enable customers to tackle the most data-intensive applications today and in the future."

DDN's broad solution portfolio ensures that Bytesnet can meet the requirements of the most demanding projects. DDN DataFlow™ all-inclusive software allows Bytesnet to design, deploy and operate high-performance data workflows at-scale from a single platform. Utilizing EXAScaler®, DDN's parallel file system that accelerates processing, Bytesnet can leverage greater capacity in combination with a large GPU, creating an ideal fit for research departments.

"Bytesnet is offering researchers a service where they can focus on solving problems rather than managing infrastructure and systems, and DDN is committed to providing solutions that deliver the performance and throughput needed to scale and meet these rigorous demands," said Kurt Kuckein, senior vice president of marketing, DDN. "As Bytesnet continues to expand its business and grow its data center footprint, DDN is committed to working together to cost-effectively support data-intensive research and to continuously improve how its customers' data is stored and distributed."

For more information about the Bytesnet infrastructure and how it is changing the business model for research organizations in The Netherlands, read the Success Story and discover the power of the parallel file system's single platform. Learn more about other DDN customer successes here.

About DDN

DDN is the world's largest private data storage company and the leading provider of intelligent technology and infrastructure solutions for Enterprise At Scale, AI and analytics, HPC, government and academia customers. Through its DDN and Tintri divisions the company delivers AI, Data Management software and hardware solutions, and unified analytics frameworks to solve complex business challenges for data-intensive, global organizations. DDN provides its enterprise customers with the most flexible, efficient and reliable data storage solutions for on-premises and multi-cloud environments at any scale. Over the last two decades, DDN has established itself as the data management provider of choice for over 11,000 enterprises, government, and public-sector customers, including many of the world's leading financial services firms, life science organizations, manufacturing and energy companies, research facilities, and web and cloud service providers.

