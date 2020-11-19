DDN Systems Support the Highest Achievements in Supercomputing and Win Multiple Prestigious Awards from the HPC Community for Solving the Most Demanding Global Challenges

CHATSWORTH, Calif., Nov. 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- DDN®, the global leader in artificial intelligence (AI) and multicloud data management solutions, today announced it has been recognized for several achievements in the 17th annual HPCwire Readers' and Editors' Choice Awards, presented at The International Conference for High Performance Computing, Networking, Storage and Analysis – the industry's premier supercomputing event, held online this year. The awards confirm DDN as the storage vendor of choice among HPC customers, delivering the most robust systems and innovative Intelligent Infrastructure solutions to address the most demanding HPC, AI and Deep Learning challenges.

"DDN customers in the pharmaceutical and research industries face an unprecedented urgency to understand and combat diseases like COVID. This requires analyzing and making sense of massive volumes of data as quickly as possible. When the stakes are this high, with millions of lives at risk, DDN's renowned AI solutions are more critical than ever," said Dr. James Coomer, chief product officer, DDN. "With EXAScaler, we're delivering the industry's most powerful and intelligent solutions for fast, reliable analysis, advanced data management at scale and precise results to meet the unpredictable global challenges of today."



DDN's 2020 HPCwire Readers' and Editors' Choice Awards include:

Editor's Choice - Best HPC Storage Product or Technology: DDN EXAScaler® Expanding on DDN's leading at-scale solutions, EXA5 was built specifically for the new era of HPC and AI in the context of multicloud environments. EXA5 eliminates management complexity by providing simplified implementation and scaling, unobstructed visibility into workflows, and DDN STRATAGEM® - a powerful global policy engine which enables transparent flash tiering for outstanding performance and efficiency.



Expanding on DDN's leading at-scale solutions, EXA5 was built specifically for the new era of HPC and AI in the context of multicloud environments. EXA5 eliminates management complexity by providing simplified implementation and scaling, unobstructed visibility into workflows, and DDN STRATAGEM® - a powerful global policy engine which enables transparent flash tiering for outstanding performance and efficiency. Editor's Choice – Best Use of HPC in Life Sciences: Researchers at St. Jude using DDN and NVIDIASt. Jude Children's Research Hospital is leading the way for the world to understand, treat and defeat childhood cancer and other life-threatening diseases. St. Jude leverages the DDN A 3 I® software stack, DDN AI400X all-NVME flash systems and NVIDIA A100 Tensor Core GPUs. Together these technologies deliver the computational brains and horsepower to provide a more complete picture about the causes of cancer and enable scientists to rapidly choose the optimal genome-related advancements for developing cures and preventative measures that can ultimately save many lives.



Researchers at St. Jude using DDN and NVIDIASt. Jude Children's Research Hospital is leading the way for the world to understand, treat and defeat childhood cancer and other life-threatening diseases. St. Jude leverages the DDN A I® software stack, DDN AI400X all-NVME flash systems and NVIDIA A100 Tensor Core GPUs. Together these technologies deliver the computational brains and horsepower to provide a more complete picture about the causes of cancer and enable scientists to rapidly choose the optimal genome-related advancements for developing cures and preventative measures that can ultimately save many lives. Reader's Choice - Best HPC Collaboration (Academia/Government/Industry): NHS organizations, UK public health agencies, Wellcome Sanger Institute (and other partners forming the Genomics UK Consortium) using DDN, CLIMB, Birmingham & Cardiff University in partnership with Dell and Lenovo.



The COVID-19 Genomics UK consortium - COG-UK - is a national collaborative organization that delivers rapid, large-scale whole-genome virus sequencing to local NHS centers and the UK government. This data, when combined with epidemiological and clinical information, will inform critical interventions and policy decisions during the current UK COVID-19 epidemic.



The Sanger Institute has one of the largest sequencing centers in the world, and runs genome analysis for COG-UK on DDN's EXAScaler across five DDN SFA200NV™ and 12 DDN SFA7990X™ high performance storage systems. DDN solutions have been instrumental in enabling Sanger Institute and its partners in COG-UK to sequence more SARS-CoV-2 genomes than anywhere else in the world. With hundreds more genomes sequenced each day, subsequent data analyses will enable earlier investigations of outbreaks, and a better understanding of how genetic mutations can affect the way the virus is transmitted from person to person.

Other DDN customers recognized by HPCwire with awards this year are:

Reader's Choice - Top Supercomputing Achievement: NVIDIA Selene Supercomputer

NVIDIA Selene Supercomputer Editor's Choice - Top Supercomputing Achievement: Supercomputer Fugaku, a joint project of Riken, Fujitsu, and Arm

Supercomputer Fugaku, a joint project of Riken, Fujitsu, and Arm Editor's Choice - Best Use of HPC in Response to Societal Plights: RIKEN's Early Launch of Fugaku Supercomputer

The annual HPCwire Readers' and Editors' Choice Awards are determined through a nomination and voting process involving the global HPCwire community and HPCwire editors. The awards are an annual feature of the publication that represents prestigious recognition from the HPC community and initiates the annual supercomputing conference, which showcases technologies and solutions for high performance computing, networking, storage, and data analysis.



The list of winners was revealed on the HPCwire website, located at www.HPCwire.com.



