DDN Tops the Ratings in Intersect360 User Survey for Technical and Operational Satisfaction and Future Vision for Storage

SANTA CLARA, Calif., Sept. 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- In a recent survey conducted by Intersect360 Research measuring HPC users' awareness of vendor offerings, satisfaction and loyalty across processors, servers, storage and cloud, DDN®, the global leader in Artificial Intelligence (AI) and multicloud data management, received the highest ratings among all storage vendors for their technical capabilities, operational satisfaction and future vision. In addition, the survey found that non-current user respondents would be more likely to implement DDN solutions over any other vendor for future storage needs.

The HPC User Ratings Survey included nearly 200 respondents from 30 countries worldwide, from organizations in commercial, government and academic markets. Survey questions gauged each organization's level of brand awareness, usage experience, impression of a vendor's technical and operational capabilities with current solutions, promise of future technology offerings and whether the organization would use a vendor's solutions in the next two years.

DDN received the highest rating of all storage vendors in technical and operational impression. 73% of respondents were "very impressed or impressed" with the technology innovation, performance and feature set DDN HPC storage solutions offer. 62% of respondents were "very impressed or impressed" with the ease of operating DDN HPC solutions, including ease-of-use, serviceability and manageability. In addition, when looking only at responses from organizations with direct experience using DDN solutions, both technical and operational impression scores ranked even higher, underscoring that DDN solutions consistently meet or exceed customer expectations.

"DDN has a strong technical perception and broad usage, with good markers for both loyalty and future adoption," said Addison Snell, CEO, Intersect360 Research. "Impressions tend to go even higher when scores are weighted by how much awareness users have in DDN's solutions. DDN has a strong lead in technical impressions and is highest in all weighting schemes where organizations considered future storage needs and the vendor they'd be most likely to install."

Looking to the future, respondents ranked DDN highest of all vendors, stating they were "very impressed or impressed" with the company's technology roadmap, and were "much more or more" likely to use DDN solutions in the next two years.

"DDN has always focused in the areas of high-performance computing, AI, big data, and multicloud to anticipate market demands and fortify our customers' trust in our products," said Alex Bouzari, CEO and co-founder, DDN. "The Intersect360 HPC user survey results reinforce that, not only do we have the technology and expertise to excel in AI and HPC solutions today, but our continued dedication to innovation in the space motivates current and future customers to trust DDN."

To learn more about DDN's premier solutions for AI, analytics and HPC visit NVIDIA's Virtual GTC starting October 5th. DDN's exhibits include demo videos, on demand presentations and live sessions over multiple time zones. DDN will also be on hand for live chat or to set up 1:1 meetings.

The complete Intersect360 Research report can be found here: HPC User Ratings Survey Awareness, Satisfaction, Loyalty Across Processors, Servers, Storage, Cloud, September 2020, Intersect260 Research.

