DDoS Protection and Mitigation Solutions Global Market Outlook 2022-2026: Highly Regulated Verticals and Gaming Sector to Create Attractive Opportunities for DDoS Vendors

DUBLIN, Jan. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global DDoS Protection and Mitigation Security Market by Component, Application Area, Deployment Mode and Region - Forecast to 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global DDoS Protection and Mitigation market size is expected to grow from USD 3.3 billion in 2021 to USD 6.7 billion by 2026, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 15.1% from 2021 to 2026.

The major factors fueling the DDoS Protection and Mitigation market include Growing demand for sophisticated security solutions, Evolving regulatory landscape, and Growing volumes of business data across industries.

Cyberattacks on websites are increasing at an alarming rate and have compelled organizations to adopt robust security services to address risks in the continuously evolving threat landscape. With the increasing adoption of DDoS solutions across organizations and service providers, the demand for supporting services is also expected to increase among organizations. The DDoS protection and mitigation market on the basis of services is segmented into professional and managed services. Furthermore, the professional services segment is segmented into design and implementation, consulting and advisory, training and education, and support and maintenance. As most of the businesses lack the technical expertise to manage their network infrastructure and application-layer attacks, professional service providers offer ways to overcome this problem.

The services offered by DDoS protection and mitigation vendors help safeguard websites, networks, layer 3, and layer 7 threats. DDoS services protect websites, networks, and critical infrastructure devices, as well as, reduce the downtime and business risks. These services protect organizations from NTP amplification, DNS amplification, HTTP flood, SYN flood, Slowloris, spoofing, and volumetric attacks. DDoS attacks ranging from 200 Gbps to 1.3 Gbps are the largest and severely damaging. The DDoS service providers are continuously integrating advanced technologies to stop such DoS/DDoS attacks. Additionally, they provide support services and access to a 24/7 DDoS response team.

The DDoS attacks cause 3 million or more packets per second to be transferred illegitimately, thereby blocking the resources for legitimate users. Services offered by DDoS protection and mitigation vendors have been classified into professional and managed services. Some vendors also provide DDoS testing services to test resources for high-intensity DDoS attacks.

Market Dynamics

Drivers

Rise in Multi-Vector DDoS Attacks

Ease of Availability of Ddos-For-Hire Services

High Demand for Cloud-Based and Hybrid DDoS Protection and Mitigation Solutions

Restraints

Budget Constraints Among SMEs

Easy Availability of Free and Pirated DDoS Protection and Mitigation Solutions

Opportunities

Increase in Number of DDoS Threats Across IoT Ecosystem

Need of DDoS Defense Solutions for 5G Ecosystem

Highly Regulated Verticals and Gaming Sector to Create Attractive Opportunities for DDoS Vendors

Rising DDoS Threats on Cryptocurrency Exchange Entities

Challenges

Sweep Period of Attacks, Large-Scale Traffic Defense with Zero Latency, and SSL Encrypted Attacks in the DDoS Area

Dearth of Security Skills Among Security Professionals and Lack of Pre-Planning Among Enterprises

