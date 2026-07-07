DDx by Sketchy Recognized Among the Most Innovative Technology Products of 2026

SAN FRANCISCO, July 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Sketchy today announced that DDx by Sketchy has been named a Finalist in the 2026 CODiE Awards in the Best AI Solution for Education category.

Now in its 40th year, the CODiE Awards are the technology industry's most established peer-reviewed recognition program. Finalists are selected through a rigorous evaluation process conducted by hundreds of independent industry experts including business leaders, educators, and subject matter specialists in each product category.

Introducing DDx by Sketchy | AI-enabled clinical simulation for medical educations Speed Speed 2026 CODiE Award finalist | DDx by Sketchy

"Being named a CODiE Award finalist reflects the vision our team has pursued from the beginning: using AI to expand what's possible in clinical education. We believe AI should extend the reach of educators, not add to their workload, while helping learners develop clinical reasoning, communication, and decision-making skills in context, the same way those skills are applied in practice.

We're honored by this recognition and grateful to the educators and institutions that have partnered with us to shape DDx into a platform that prepares future clinicians for the nuanced realities of patient care."

— Girish Krishnaswamy, CEO, Sketchy

"The 2026 CODiE finalists represent some of the most exciting innovations we've seen in the program's 40-year history. From AI-powered education tools to enterprise platforms driving real business transformation, these products don't just push boundaries — they solve real problems for the organizations, educators, and users they serve," said Jennifer Baranowski, President, CODiE Awards.

The 2026 CODiE Award winners will be announced on July 15, 2026. To view the full list of finalists and learn more about the program, visit codieawards.com/finalists.

Learn more about DDx by Sketchy: https://educators.sketchy.com/

About Sketchy

Sketchy is an education company dedicated to transforming how future healthcare professionals learn, reason, and apply clinical knowledge. Widely recognized for its pioneering use of visual learning to enhance long-term retention, Sketchy has expanded its mission with DDx by Sketchy, a clinical readiness platform designed to build reasoning, communications, and technical skills. Using immersive cases, competency-based assessments, AI-powered insights and personalized feedback, DDx delivers real-world clinical complexity that bridges knowledge and application. Through narrative visuals and authentic end-to-end clinical challenges, Sketchy supports learners and educators across every phase of clinical education.

About the CODiE Awards

The CODiE Awards are the technology industry's most established peer-reviewed recognition program. Since 1986, the CODiE Awards have recognized the companies and products transforming the way the world learns, works, and communicates. The awards span five tracks covering startup technology, developer and AI tools, digital transformation platforms, education technology, and industry-specific solutions. For more information, visit codieawards.com.

Media Contact:

Hilary Pennington,

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SOURCE Sketchy