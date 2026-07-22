Sketchy's AI-enabled clinical readiness platform recognized by the technology industry's longest-running and most established peer-reviewed awards program.

SAN FRANCISCO, July 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Sketchy Group LLC today announced that DDx by Sketchy has won the 2026 CODiE Award for Best AI Solution for Education.

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DDx by Sketchy Wins 2026 CODiE Award for Best AI Solution for Education Post this

DDx by Sketchy won the 2026 CODiE Award for Best AI Solution for Education, announced July 15, 2026.

DDx by Sketchy is an AI-enabled clinical readiness platform that builds critical skills through immersive, competency-based case simulation. The platform is used across medical, physician assistant (PA), nursing, nurse practitioner (NP), graduate medical education (GME), and continuing medical education (CME) programs, spanning initial training through ongoing professional education.

An independent CODiE judge praised DDx by Sketchy as clinically accurate, pedagogically structured, and reflective of the "discipline-respecting application of AI", the category was designed to recognize.

The CODiE Awards recognize the most innovative products, platforms, and services across technology and education. Selected from 228 finalists across 75 categories, the 2026 CODiE Award winners represent the solutions setting new standards for excellence and innovation.

The recognition arrives as medical and clinical education faces two simultaneous pressures. AI tools are becoming ubiquitous in clinical training and overreliance on them risks eroding the foundational reasoning skills learners need before they ever touch a patient. At the same time, faculty are being asked to train more learners, with less bandwidth and uneven case exposure to do it.

"AI should widen access to realistic practice scenarios while keeping the actual reasoning work with the learner, and it should also reduce faculty burden rather than add to it," said Girish Krishnaswamy, CEO of Sketchy. "DDx by Sketchy was built around the premise that AI can solve both problems at once."

An AI platform built to support educators, not replace them

DDx by Sketchy gives faculty and continuing education directors a way to scale clinical training without adding to their workload. The platform uses immersive, AI-enabled case simulation, competency-based assessment, and personalized feedback to help learners build clinical reasoning, communication, and clinical decision-making skills in a natural, spoken context, the same way those skills are used in practice.

Every DDx case is authored by practicing clinicians and subject matter experts, then reviewed and refined through feedback before publication, a deliberate departure from fully AI-generated case content, which the DDx team has found often lacks fidelity to real clinical practice.

"AI's role in medical education should be to extend the possibilities of clinical training, whether learners are the next generation of clinicians or already in practice," said Ben Muller, MD, Chief Content Officer at Sketchy. "Partnering with faculty and clinical experts allows us to deliver nuanced clinical scenarios vetted by those who know it best. Winning this CODiE Award confirms what we've believed since day one: when healthcare professionals build AI case-based simulation, these innovative resources amplify the reach of clinical educators, in the classroom and the training center, without cutting corners on accuracy."

"This recognition means a great deal to our team, and we are grateful to the faculty and clinicians who partnered with us to ensure the DDx by Sketchy platform reflects the reality of clinical practice," Krishnaswamy added.

The judging panel's evaluation praised this design philosophy. One CODiE judge wrote: "DDx represents what AI in health professions education should look like in 2026: clinically accurate, pedagogically structured, and grounded in the professional expertise of the educators it serves. The product represents the careful, discipline-respecting application of AI that the Best AI Solution for Education category was designed to honor."

About DDx by Sketchy

DDx by Sketchy is an AI-enabled clinical readiness platform designed to build diagnostic reasoning, communication, and clinical decision-making skills using immersive cases, competency-based assessment, and personalized feedback. Through narrative visuals and authentic, end-to-end clinical challenges, DDx supports learners and educators across every phase of clinical education. Learn more at educators.sketchy.com.

About Sketchy

Sketchy Group LLC is an education company dedicated to transforming how healthcare professionals learn, reason, and apply clinical knowledge. Widely recognized for its pioneering Sketchy platform for visual learning to enhance long-term retention for students in medical, PA, and nursing programs, Sketchy has expanded its mission to prepare learners for the realities of clinical practice with DDx by Sketchy, an AI-enabled clinical readiness platform.

About the CODiE Awards

Since 1986, the CODiE Awards have recognized the companies and products transforming the way the world learns, works, and communicates. The awards span five tracks covering startup technology, developer and AI tools, digital transformation platforms, education technology, and industry-specific solutions. For more information, visit codieawards.com.

Media Contact:

Hilary Pennington

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SOURCE Sketchy