DE-CIX and PacketFabric extend strategic partnership as PacketFabric becomes first new Reseller Partner globally in R3 Partner Program

NEW YORK and CULVER CITY, Calif., May 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- DE-CIX, the world's leading Internet Exchange (IX) operator, and PacketFabric, a leading Network as a Service (NaaS) provider, today announce the extension of their strategic partnership, with PacketFabric becoming the first new Reseller signed under DE-CIX's recently launched R3 Partner Program. This agreement adds active reselling with a global scope to PacketFabric's existing activities as DE-CIX's first Reach Partner in North America. US-based customers can now gain access to DE-CIX's award-winning interconnection platforms in New York, Dallas, Chicago, Richmond, Phoenix, and Seattle from all of PacketFabric's 250+ access points in North America, bringing high-performance interconnection services closer to businesses and their customers across the country and reducing latency. PacketFabric's customers will gain access to markets in Europe, the Middle East, and Asia within the NaaS provider's platform via DE-CIX's footprint of more than 50 Internet and Cloud Exchanges globally.

The strategic partnership bundles the strengths of both operators to serve enterprise connectivity needs in a holistic manner. Through the partnership, DE-CIX gains access to 28 markets across North America beyond the IX operator's core markets. PacketFabric, in turn, can now serve dozens of previously untapped enterprise markets outside of North America.

PacketFabric's customers will gain access to markets in EMEA via DE-CIX's 50+ Internet and Cloud Exchanges globally.

Combined connectivity footprint to power business success

"PacketFabric has played a central role in extending the reach of the DE-CIX Internet and Cloud Exchanges in New York, Dallas, and Chicago over the years, remotely connecting customers to our platforms," said Ivo Ivanov, CEO of DE-CIX. "We are delighted to extend this partnership and welcome PacketFabric as a valuable reseller on the US market. The combined footprint of DE-CIX's platforms and PacketFabric's SDN network, both in the US and globally, enables enterprise customers to build the network they need and ensure high-performance, low-latency connectivity to partner networks and clouds to power their business success."

The partnership will give DE-CIX customers access to nearly a terabyte of interconnection capacity on PacketFabric's global network with the intent to double capacity in the long term. This partnership will provide customers the ability to connect to more locations faster than any other Network as a Service provider.

"DE-CIX has long been a key interconnection partner on PacketFabric's Network as a Service platform," said Vincent English, Chief Executive Officer at PacketFabric. "By offering our customers access to DE-CIX's exchanges in EMEA, global enterprises can easily connect their infrastructure to leading cloud providers, carriers, and other services to improve network performance. Expanding access to DE-CIX to the rest of PacketFabric's North American locations will give our joint customers many more locations to interconnect on our private, carrier-grade network."

About DE-CIX North America

DE-CIX North America Inc., which began operations in 2014, is a wholly owned subsidiary of DE-CIX International AG, the international arm of DE-CIX, the world's leading Internet Exchange operator. Together, the DE-CIX Internet Exchanges in New York, Dallas, Chicago, Richmond, and Phoenix, along with the dedicated Cloud Exchange in Seattle, create the largest neutral interconnection ecosystem in North America. DE-CIX provides network and data center-neutral peering and interconnection services in North America. With access to DE-CIX North America's Internet and Cloud Exchanges, customers gain more control of their networks and access to world-class content and cloud providers, as well as IP transit, Virtual Private Network (VPN), and Blackholing services to mitigate the effects of DDoS attacks.

DE-CIX New York is the 5th largest Internet Exchange in the US. It is carrier and data center-neutral and Open-IX certified. The DE-CIX platform is distributed across major carrier hotels and data centers throughout each metro region it serves. DE-CIX operates more access points than any other Internet Exchange operator in North America. For more information, please visit https://de-cix.net/north-america.

About PacketFabric, Inc.

PacketFabric is a global Network as a Service provider that delivers unparalleled network connectivity to empower users and businesses. PacketFabric enables dynamic, real-time connectivity services between major carrier-neutral colocation facilities at terabit-scale. It delivers on-demand cloud access, internet, and point-to-point connectivity through its self-service platform, enabling faster provisioning of network services. For more information, please visit www.packetfabric.com.

