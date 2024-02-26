PacketFabric Appoints Three New Industry-Leading Board Members, Including IT and Telecom Executive Peter Hase as Chairman of the Board

Hase brings over 35 years of industry experience, including senior leadership positions at Telstra, Megaport, and Interxion (acquired by Digital Realty)

CULVER CITY, Calif., Feb. 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- PacketFabric , a leading Network as a Service (NaaS) innovator and a Digital Alpha Advisors, LLC portfolio company, today named three new board members, including Peter Hase as chairman of the board. Ketsen Networks CEO Surya Panditi and Lensbridge Capital founder & CEO LN Sadani have also been appointed to the board as directors.

Hase has directed several hypergrowth companies including Megaport, another NaaS provider, where he was Chief Commercial Officer and led the business through a sustained period of growth during his seven-year tenure. He has also held senior leadership positions at the Australian telecommunications company Telstra and Interxion, which was publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange before being acquired by Digital Realty in 2020.

"Peter brings deep industry and operational experience to the Board as an accomplished executive of multinational telecom companies, and we're excited for his guidance as PacketFabric builds upon its leadership position in the Network as a Service industry," said Digital Alpha Partner Karl Meyer, a PacketFabric board member. "His appointment gives the company tremendous domain expertise and drives operational excellence as PacketFabric enters its next stage of growth."

Surya Panditi is currently the CEO of Ketsen Networks, a provider of fixed wireless access technology. As a former senior executive at both startups and blue-chip companies, Panditi previously led the multi-billion dollar Global Service Networking Provider business at Cisco and was a key member of the executive team at CA Technologies, which was acquired by Broadcom in 2018. LN Sadani is the founder and CEO of Lensbridge Capital, a leading Singapore-based investment and advisory firm. He has over two decades of private equity investment experience as a leader at GIC, Apax, and later as Managing Director and Chief Investment Officer at Nomura, and has been involved in deals worth over $5 billion. Prior to his career in private equity, Sadani advised CEOs of Fortune 500 companies in North America and Asia as a strategic management consultant.

"Peter and I have worked closely together for many years and he understands our industry as deeply as anyone I know," said Vincent English, Chief Executive Officer at PacketFabric. "I value his guidance and am very excited about what he brings to our Board. Surya and LN both bring significant executive experience to the Board both from an investor's perspective and as technology leaders. I could not be more thrilled that they are now on our team."

