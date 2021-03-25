DE-CIX Deploys its Internet Exchange Platform in Four QTS Mega Data Centers

OVERLAND PARK, Kan., March 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Responding to the increasing demand for diverse, open interconnection, QTS Realty Trust (NYSE: QTS), a leading provider of hybrid colocation and mega scale data center solutions, today announced that DE-CIX, operator of the world's largest data center neutral interconnection ecosystem, has extended its next generation, low latency multi-service interconnection platform in QTS' mega-scale data centers in Chicago, Dallas/Irving, TX, Piscataway, NJ and Richmond, VA.

By deploying core switches in four QTS mega data centers, DE-CIX enhances connectivity and reach, fortifying access to its leading Internet Exchanges in North America. Introduced in late 2020, both Chicago and Richmond represent new markets for DE-CIX. The Dallas/Irving DE-CIX core switch enables QTS customers to peer with nearly 100 networks, while the New York DE-CIX core switch provides QTS' Piscataway customers access to more than 250 networks. All four DE-CIX IXs in North America, including DE-CIX Chicago and RVA-IX, are interconnected via a private network to DE-CIX New York and DE-CIX Dallas, creating a fully redundant, optimized low-latency route between each market. DE-CIX and QTS partnered with global consulting company InterGlobix on the new expansion across the four markets.

DE-CIX provides multi-service network interconnection platforms, which are the heart of today and tomorrow's Internet infrastructure. With just one connection, networks get access to a range of services including connectivity to hundreds of local carriers, ISPs, content, cloud and application providers. The multi-service port with DE-CIX offers networks the ability to manage multiple services including GlobePEER for Internet peering, DirectCLOUD to reach cloud providers including Microsoft Azure, AWS, Google Cloud and others, purchase transit from Comcast, and create private closed user groups in the most secure way. All DE-CIX platforms are distributed, offering access to multiple interconnection services through a variety of carriers and data centers in each market they serve.

In addition to peering and cloud connectivity services available through DE-CIX's DirectCLOUD capabilities, customers can access the world's largest carrier and data center neutral interconnection ecosystem through DE-CIX's GlobePEER Remote solution. DE-CIX's global interconnection ecosystem reaches all the way from the DE-CIX IXs in North America, to Europe, the Middle East, and India, and Southeast Asia, connecting close to 2,200 networks overall.

"QTS is clearly committed to providing access to an unrestricted Internet ecosystem as evidenced by their partnership with similar exchanges nationally," said Ivo Ivanov, CEO, DE-CIX International. "By expanding our US presence in QTS' mega scale, carrier neutral data centers and connectivity ecosystems, DE-CIX is able to provide even more customers the ability to reach the greatest number of low latency network choices, reducing risk and improving performance for their IT investments in each market."

"DE-CIX is the ideal partner to support our focus on creating optimized and resilient interconnection platforms, utilizing the most advanced technologies, and reinforcing our core values of interconnection neutrality and transparency," said Sean Baillie, Executive Vice President – Connectivity Strategy, QTS. "As technology increases in scale and complexity across multiple platforms and geographies, we are focused on building mega data centers with risk-adjusted access to a myriad of networks sought by enterprise and hyperscale organizations. This translates to a combination of mega scale infrastructure with access and connectivity to the world's largest cloud providers, the world's largest IP networks, Internet Exchanges, fiber providers, diverse transport paths and subsea cables."

About QTS

QTS Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE: QTS) is a leading provider of data center solutions across a diverse footprint spanning more than 7 million square feet of owned mega scale data center space within North America and Europe. Through its software-defined technology platform, QTS is able to deliver secure, compliant infrastructure solutions, robust connectivity and premium customer service to leading hyperscale technology companies, enterprises, and government entities. Visit QTS at www.qtsdatacenters.com, call toll-free 877.QTS.DATA or follow on Twitter @DataCenters_QTS.

Media Contact:

Carter B. Cromley

(703) 861-7245

[email protected]

About DE-CIX

DE-CIX (German Commercial Internet Exchange) is one of the world's leading operators of Internet Exchanges. In total, in its 28 locations in Europe, the Middle East, Asia and North America, DE-CIX provides close to 2200 network operators, Internet service providers (ISPs) and content providers from more than 100 countries with peering and interconnection services. The connected customer capacity of all DE-CIX locations worldwide exceeds 70 Terabits. Taken into operation in 1995, DE-CIX in Frankfurt, Germany, with a data throughput of more than 10 Terabits per second (Tbps) and over 1000 connected networks, is one of the largest Internet Exchanges in the world. Further information at www.de-cix.net.

Media Contact:

Ilissa Miller

(914) 315-6424

[email protected]

SOURCE QTS Realty Trust, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.qtsdatacenters.com

