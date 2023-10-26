DE'AARON FOX SIGNS WITH CURRY BRAND

News provided by

Under Armour, Inc.

26 Oct, 2023, 10:30 ET

Stephen Curry, Curry Brand, and Under Armour announce the signing of the Sacramento Point Guard as the first signature athlete to join Curry Brand

BALTIMORE, Oct. 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE: UA, UAA) announced today that Sacramento Kings Point Guard, De'Aaron Fox, has signed as the first signature athlete with Curry Brand, for a multi-year partnership. Together, De'Aaron, Stephen, and Curry Brand will partner to collaborate and expand Curry Brand's reach across the basketball space and beyond. With a shared respect and a joint passion for making an impact on and off the court, the All-Stars will evolve their relationship from competitors to partners.

"Lauded as one of the league's most notable players, De'Aaron's skills on the court, early accomplishments, and dedication to the game serve as an inspiration for the future generation of athletes. De'Aaron embodies what it means to be an Under Armour athlete by creating a lasting impact, changing the game of basketball and the communities we serve for the better," said Stephanie Linnartz, President and CEO of Under Armour. "The addition of De'Aaron marks a pivotal milestone that coincides with a decade of collaboration between Stephen Curry and Under Armour. We could not be more excited to welcome De'Aaron to the Curry Brand family."

For De'Aaron, the choice to sign with Curry Brand was an easy one. He has long been a fan of the brand, its mission, and performance solutions, sporting Curry Brand footwear throughout the 2022-23 season. In his new role, De'Aaron will work closely alongside Stephen and Curry Brand to innovate game-changing footwear and apparel, including launching his own signature footwear under Curry Brand in 2024.

"I couldn't think of a better athlete and person to join the Curry Brand team," said Stephen Curry, Professional Basketball Player and President of Curry Brand. "To have somebody that believes in what you're doing, believes in what the brand stands for, and believes in not just being a Curry Brand athlete, but taking that and building that into your identity as a player is special. And that's exactly why we chose De'Aaron—he believes in Curry Brand and our mission as much as he believes in himself on the court. I'm grateful to have a partner that is so dedicated to our brand and invested in what our collective future holds."

Beyond the brand's innovative product, the two powerhouses are united by a shared purpose to grow the sport of basketball. Starting immediately, not only will Fox influence Under Armour performance solutions, but he will also oversee Under Armour's grassroots basketball and UA Next programs – providing access to sport and training to athletes at every level, including supporting Stephen's annual Curry Camp, which is known for hosting some of the nation's top basketball prospects where he will be a mentor to these athletes on and off the court, helping them navigate to that next elite level post-college. As a steward for young athletes, this is a critical piece of the partnership for De'Aaron.  

"I have always said that my work on the court means nothing if I can't utilize my platform to do good, and that's why I have always admired what Stephen has done with Under Armour for the basketball and underrepresented communities," said De'Aaron Fox, Professional Basketball Player and Curry Brand Athlete. "Words really can't describe the excitement that I have bringing my own influence and perspective to this partnership alongside Stephen, Under Armour, and Curry Brand. I can't wait to show the world what's next for Curry Brand."

Curry and Fox will meet on the court – both sporting Curry Brand on foot – on October 27 at 7 PM PST, when the Sacramento Kings and Golden State Warriors face off in regular season play.

About Under Armour
Under Armour, Inc., headquartered in Baltimore, Maryland, is a leading inventor, marketer, and distributor of branded athletic performance apparel, footwear, and accessories. Designed to empower human performance, Under Armour's innovative products and experiences are engineered to make athletes better. For further information, please visit http://about.underarmour.com.

About Curry Brand
A partnership between Stephen Curry and Under Armour, Curry Brand is a purpose-led performance brand with a mission to ensure every young person has equitable access to sport, providing solutions that positively impact youth sports in under-resourced communities. It aims to provide youth with new apparel and equipment, access to mentors and coaches, and safe places to play. Curry Brand features footwear, apparel, and accessories across multiple categories including basketball and golf. Learn more at currybrand.com.

SOURCE Under Armour, Inc.

Also from this source

UNDER ARMOUR ANNOUNCES SECOND QUARTER FISCAL 2024 EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL DATE

UNDER ARMOUR ANNOUNCES SECOND QUARTER FISCAL 2024 EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL DATE

Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE: UA, UAA) plans to release its second quarter fiscal 2024 (ended September 30, 2023) results on November 8, 2023, at 6:55...
UNDER ARMOUR REPORTS FIRST QUARTER FISCAL 2024 RESULTS; MAINTAINS FISCAL 2024 OUTLOOK

UNDER ARMOUR REPORTS FIRST QUARTER FISCAL 2024 RESULTS; MAINTAINS FISCAL 2024 OUTLOOK

Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE: UA, UAA) today announced unaudited financial results for its first quarter fiscal 2024 ended June 30, 2023. The company...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

General Sports

Image1

Sports Equipment & Accessories

Image1

Retail

Image1

Fashion

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.