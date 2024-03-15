MILAYSIA FULWILEY SIGNS WITH CURRY BRAND

Curry Brand Signs University of South Carolina Guard as its First Collegiate Athlete

BALTIMORE, March 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE: UA, UAA) announced today that it has signed University of South Carolina guard MiLaysia Fulwiley to a multi-year NIL (name, image, and likeness) partnership with Curry Brand. As the first collegiate athlete to sign with Curry Brand at an Under Armour school, Fulwiley will wear Curry Brand footwear on the court throughout the remainder of her college career at the University of South Carolina. Off the court, she will be a brand ambassador, expanding the Curry Brand's reach and commitment to change the game for good across the collegiate and women's basketball landscape. Fulwiley will also collaborate with the Curry Brand team on player exclusives, highlighting the best of the brand and showcasing her personality and style.

"We are thrilled to have MiLaysia officially join the Curry Brand family," said Ryan Drew, the GM of Curry Brand. "MiLaysia embodies the type of athlete with whom we love to partner: she is a highly motivated, talented and community-driven young athlete who works every day to compete at the highest level. As we continue to grow and diversify the Curry Brand, we are excited to partner with her and deepen our roots in the collegiate athlete community."

Before coming to this partnership, Curry Brand was a part of Fulwiley's life and basketball journey. A native of Columbia, SC, where she now plays collegiately, Fulwiley played her final season of AAU basketball for Team Curry, the AAU team sponsored by Stephen Curry and Curry Brand based in Charlotte, NC. A longtime brand fan, Fulwiley honed her skills over the years by wearing various Curry Brand shoes, and her brand loyalty has continued at the University of South Carolina, an Under Armour school.

"When it comes to the ability to change the game for good, nobody can speak to that more than MiLaysia," said Stephen Curry, President of Curry Brand. "She's changing the women's game on the fly with how she plays and moves on the court. She has a unique style and flow to her game that I don't think many people have seen in a long time. She was a part of Curry Camp, is a Team Curry alumni, and is currently playing at an Under Armour school, so there are just so many great tie-ins to the Under Armour family, and partnering with her and Curry Brand is such a special opportunity. I'm humbled that she is now a part of the family."

Fulwiley's connection to Curry also shows up in her game, bringing energy, quickness, and flare to every possession, much like Stephen Curry himself. And she has a history of winning, just like Stephen Curry. Fulwiley, who played six seasons of varsity high school basketball because she was pulled up early due to her skill, won four high school state championships in South Carolina and racked up over three thousand career points and numerous national honors during high school. In her freshman year playing for women's basketball powerhouse, the University of South Carolina, she has averaged 11 points and 2.9 rebounds a game, contributing significantly to their perfect regular season record and earning herself a spot on the SEC's All-Freshman Team. This past weekend, Fulwiley became the first freshman in South Carolina history to be awarded the SEC Tournament MVP.

"MiLaysia is a generational player, an artist who is expanding her understanding of how to marry all aspects of her game every day," said Dawn Staley, Head Coach of the University of South Carolina women's basketball team. "We are learning things from each other about how to maximize her game, and it has been incredible to work with her on that process."

In addition to her accomplishments on the court, Fulwiley continues to have a presence in her local community of Columbia, South Carolina, where she is still involved with her high school team and grassroots basketball. Aligned with the Curry Brand's mission to change the game for good, Fulwiley, Curry Brand, and Under Armour will work together in the coming years to grow the game of basketball and support the next generation of athletes in her hometown and beyond.

"It feels incredible to be picked to represent Curry Brand," said Fulwiley. "Knowing that I can be a role model for other young girls to come out here and do exactly what I did is amazing."

Last year, Curry Brand made history by becoming the first brand to add an active NBA player, Sacramento Kings guard De'Aaron Fox, to another active NBA player's brand. Building off the momentum of that signing, Curry Brand plans to launch Fox's first signature shoe at the end of the calendar year. Additionally, Curry Brand continues expanding its product offering with a new golf collection to be released this summer, featuring women's apparel for the first time. In December 2021, Stephen Curry brought in the brand's first NIL partnership with UConn guard Azzi Fudd via her wide-ranging deal with Stephen's Thirty Ink.

Fulwiley will debut as a Curry Brand athlete in this year's NCAA Tournament.

