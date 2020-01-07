Dead Sea Mud Cosmetics Market Study 2019 - World Market Set to Reach $5.84 Billion by the End of 2027

DUBLIN, Jan. 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Dead Sea Mud Cosmetics Market Outlook and Projections, 2019-2027 (New Edition)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global dead sea mud cosmetics market reached USD 2,318.4 million in 2018 by registering a CAGR of 11.25% across the globe. Additionally, the market is expected to garner USD 5,841.41 million by the end of 2027.



The global demand for dead Sea mud cosmetics is increasing on the back of increasing consumer preference towards naturally derived cosmetics. Further, increasing health benefits of dead Sea mud cosmetic products is majorly driving the market over the forecast period.



North America is slated to account for a share of 32.57% in 2018 in the dead Sea mud cosmetics market. The growth in the region can be attributed to the high disposable income of the region. Increasing demand for natural or organic beauty products from the global male population is also expected to impel the growth of the market in North America. The US is the major market driving the growth in the region.



Additionally, the US dead Sea mud cosmetics market reached USD 630.06 million in 2018 and is expected to reach USD 1,563.95 million by the end of 2027, expanding at a CAGR of 11.07% over the forecast period i.e. 2020-2027.



The European market is expected to expand at CAGR of 11.34% during the forecast period of 2020-2027. europe dead Sea mud cosmetics market is projected to reach to a valuation of USD 1,602.3 million by the end of 2027 from USD 631.53 million in 2018. Germany is a prominent country driving the growth of the market in the region.



Germany accounted for 27.32% market share in Europe dead Sea mud cosmetics market in the year 2018. Moreover, Germany dead Sea mud cosmetics market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 12.07% over the forecast period.



Aroma Dead Sea, AHAVA Cosmetics, Aqua Dead Sea, and Seacret Direct are some of the prominent players of the market.



Key Topics Covered



1. Introduction

1.1. Market Definition

1.2. Market Segmentation

1.3. Product Overview



2. Assumptions and Acronyms



3. Research Methodology

3.1. Variables (Dependent and Independent)

3.2. Multi Factor Based Sensitivity Model



4. Executive Summary - Global Dead Sea Mud Cosmetics Market



5. Average Pricing Analysis



6. Value Chain Analysis (Product-wise Margins Across the Value Chain)



7. Policy and Regulatory Landscape



8. Market Dynamics

8.1. Drivers

8.2. Restraints

8.3. Trends

8.4. Opportunities



9. Dead Sea Mud Cosmetics Market - Risk Analysis

9.1. Demand Risk Analysis

9.2. Supply Risk Analysis



10. Global Dead Sea Mud Cosmetics Market Outlook

10.1. Market Size and Forecast, By Value (USD Million), 2018-2027F

10.1.1. By Product

10.1.1.1. Dead Sea Mud Cosmetics Market Size (USD Million), By Product (2018-2027F)

10.1.1.1.1. Face Care, Body Care, Hair Care & Others, 2018-2027F (USD Million)

10.1.1.1.1.1. Face Care: Face Serum, Face Cream, Face Wash, Face Cleansers, Face Masks, & Others, 2018-2027F (USD Million)

10.1.1.1.1.2. Body Care: Body Lotion, Hand & Foot Cream, Body Soap, Body Mud Mask, & Others, 2018-2027F (USD Million)

10.1.1.1.1.3. Hair Care: Hair Serum, Mud Shampoo, Hair Conditioner, Hair Mask, Others, 2018-2027F (USD Million)

10.1.1.2. Market Attractiveness Analysis, Market Contribution and BPS Analysis, By Product

10.1.2. By Demography

10.1.2.1. Dead Sea Mud Cosmetics Market Size (USD Million), By Demography (2018-2027F)

10.1.2.1.1. Men & Women, 2018-2027F (USD Million)

10.1.2.2. Market Attractiveness Analysis, Market Contribution and BPS Analysis, By Demography

10.1.3. By Price Range

10.1.3.1. Dead Sea Mud Cosmetics Market Size (USD Million), By Price Range (2018-2027F)

10.1.3.1.1. Premium, Medium & Lower Range, 2018-2027F (USD Million)

10.1.3.2. Market Attractiveness Analysis, Market Contribution and BPS Analysis, By Price Range

10.1.4. By Distribution Channel

10.1.4.1. Dead Sea Mud Cosmetics Market Size (USD Million), By Distribution Channel (2018-2027F)

10.1.4.1.1. Offline & Online, 2018-2027F (USD Million)

10.1.4.1.1.1. Offline: Multi Branded Retail Stores, Supermarket/Hypermarket, Exclusive Retail Stores, & Others, 2018-2027F (USD Million)

10.1.4.2. Market Attractiveness Analysis, Market Contribution and BPS Analysis, By Distribution Channel

10.1.5. By Region

10.1.5.1. Dead Sea Mud Cosmetics Market Size (USD Million), By Region (2018,2027F)

10.1.5.1.1. North America

10.1.5.1.2. Europe

10.1.5.1.3. Asia Pacific

10.1.5.1.4. Latin America

10.1.5.1.5. Middle East and Africa



11. North America Dead Sea Mud Cosmetics Market Outlook



12. Europe Dead Sea Mud Cosmetics Market Outlook



13. Asia Pacific Dead Sea Mud Cosmetics Market Outlook



Companies Mentioned



Aroma Dead Sea

Aqua Dead Sea

Kawar Cosmetics

Seacret

Aqua Dead Sea

Premier Dead Sea

Daor Cosmetics

AVANI Supreme Inc.

H & B Health and Beauty

Aqua Mineral

A. Meshi Cosmetics

Ein Gedi Cosmetics

