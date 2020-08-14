DEADLINE ALERT: Kaskela Law LLC Announces Important Deadline in Shareholder Class Action Lawsuit Against J2 Global, Inc. (JCOM) and Encourages Investors with Losses in Excess of $100,000 to Contact the Firm

PHILADELPHIA, Aug. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ --

Kaskela Law LLC announces that a shareholder class action lawsuit has been filed against J2 Global, Inc. ("J2 Global") (NASDAQ: JCOM) on behalf of investors who purchased shares of J2 Global's common stock between October 5, 2015 and June 29, 2020, inclusive (the "Class Period").

J2 Global investors who suffered an investment loss in excess of $100,000 are encouraged to contact Kaskela Law LLC (D. Seamus Kaskela, Esq.) at (484) 258 – 1585, or online at http://kaskelalaw.com/case/j2-global-inc/, for additional information about this action and their legal rights and options.

As detailed in the complaint, on June 30, 2020, Hindenburg Research published a report alleging that J2 Global had, among other things: (i) failed to disclose questionable transactions with related parties; (ii); utilized misleading accounting to hide underperformance and impending impairments; and (iii) failed to disclose a lack of board independence. Following the release of the Hindenburg Research report, shares of the company's stock fell $6.29 per share, or over 9% in value, to close on June 30, 2020 at $63.21 per share.

IMPORTANT DEADLINE: Investors who purchased J2 Global's common stock during the Class Period may, no later than September 8, 2020 , seek to be appointed as a lead plaintiff representative in the action.

Kaskela Law LLC exclusively represents investors in securities fraud, corporate governance, and merger & acquisition litigation. For additional information about Kaskela Law LLC please visit www.kaskelalaw.com.

CONTACT:

D. Seamus Kaskela, Esq.

KASKELA LAW LLC

18 Campus Boulevard, Suite 100

Newtown Square, PA 19073

(484) 258 – 1585

(888) 715 – 1740

www.kaskelalaw.com

[email protected]

SOURCE Kaskela Law LLC

Related Links

http://www.kaskelalaw.com

