Kaskela Law LLC Announces Shareholder Class Action Lawsuit Filed Against Comerica Inc. (NYSE: CMA) and Encourages CMA Shareholders Who Think the Buyout Price Undervalues Their CMA Shares to Promptly Contact the Firm to Discuss Their No-Cost Legal Rights and Options

PHILADELPHIA, Dec. 5, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Kaskela Law LLC announces that a shareholder class action lawsuit has been filed against Comerica Inc. (NYSE: CMA) in connection with the company's proposed acquisition by Fifth Third Bancorp.

Is the buyout price too low?

As detailed in the complaint, after an activist investor called for his termination, Comerica's CEO "raced to find a friendly white knight that could provide him with a lucrative post-closing role" and contacted Fifth Third Bancorp to encourage its CEO to make a proposal to acquire Comerica. The complaint further details how Comerica's board of directors has "improperly locked up the merger through preclusive deal protections" in an attempt to ensure that no superior bid emerges for Comerica.

