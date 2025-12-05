Kaskela Law LLC Announces Shareholder Class Action Lawsuit Filed Against Comerica Inc. (NYSE: CMA) and Encourages CMA Shareholders Who Think the Buyout Price Undervalues Their CMA Shares to Promptly Contact the Firm to Discuss Their No-Cost Legal Rights and Options

Kaskela Law LLC

Dec 05, 2025, 06:00 ET

PHILADELPHIA, Dec. 5, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Kaskela Law LLC announces that a shareholder class action lawsuit has been filed against Comerica Inc. (NYSE: CMA) in connection with the company's proposed acquisition by Fifth Third Bancorp. 

Is the buyout price too low?
As detailed in the complaint, after an activist investor called for his termination, Comerica's CEO "raced to find a friendly white knight that could provide him with a lucrative post-closing role" and contacted Fifth Third Bancorp to encourage its CEO to make a proposal to acquire Comerica.  The complaint further details how Comerica's board of directors has "improperly locked up the merger through preclusive deal protections" in an attempt to ensure that no superior bid emerges for Comerica. 

Comerica stockholders who purchased or acquired CMA shares prior to July 1, 2025 are encouraged to contact Kaskela Law LLC (D. Seamus Kaskela, Esq. or Adrienne Bell, Esq.) for additional information about this action and their legal rights and options at (484) 229 – 0750, by email at [email protected], or by clicking on the following link (or if necessary, by copying and pasting the link into your browser):  

https://kaskelalaw.com/case/comerica/  

Kaskela Law LLC exclusively represents investors in contingent stockholder litigation matters.  For additional information about Kaskela Law LLC, including the firm's recent notable recoveries for investors, please visit www.kaskelalaw.com.         

