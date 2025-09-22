DEADLINE APPROACHING: Berger Montague Advises Nordisk A/S (NYSE: NVO) Investors to Inquire About a Securities Fraud Class Action by September 30, 2025

PHILADELPHIA, Sept. 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Berger Montague PC is investigating potential securities fraud claims on behalf of investors of Novo Nordisk A/S. (NYSE: NVO) ("Novo" or the "Company") following the filing of a securities class action lawsuit. The lawsuit was filed on behalf of investors who purchased or otherwise acquired Novo securities from May 7, 2025 through July 28, 2025 (the "Class Period").

Investor Deadline: Investors who purchased or acquired Novo securities during the Class Period may, no later than September 30, 2025, seek to be appointed as a lead plaintiff representative of the class. To learn your rights, CLICK HERE .

Novo, headquartered in Denmark, is a global pharmaceutical company.

The lawsuit alleges that throughout the Class Period, the Company made false and misleading statements regarding the impact of compounded GLP-1 drugs. Specifically, the Company allegedly understated the effect of the FDA's personalization exception that permits many patients to continue using compounded alternatives. Novo also overstated the likelihood that these patients would switch to its branded drugs like Ozempic® and Wegovy®. As a result of these misrepresentations, investors suffered significant losses.

If you are a Novo investor and would like to learn more about this action, CLICK HERE or please contact Berger Montague: Andrew Abramowitz at [email protected] or (215) 875-3015, or Caitlin Adorni at [email protected] or (267)764-4865.

