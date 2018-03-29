Deadline approaching to enter your best writing in diplomatic and foreign policy issues in the Press Club journalism contest

WASHINGTON, March 29, 2018 /PRNewswire-USNewswire/ -- Your best reporting and writing on diplomatic and foreign affairs for 2017 are wanted for the National Press Club's annual journalism contest. The extended deadline is April 16.

The winners in both print/online and broadcast will get the Edwin M. Hood Award for Diplomatic Correspondence.

The award is named for Hood, a distinguished diplomatic correspondent for The Associated Press and a founding member of the National Press Club. Entrants must demonstrate an understanding of American foreign policy and how foreign affairs affect those policies.

Entries can be a single article or broadcast or a series of articles or broadcasts (maximum of 5) that will be judged as one unit.

Include a letter detailing how and why the piece or series broke fresh ground or how it brought clarity and understanding of foreign policy issues to the U.S. audience. There is a $750 prize for the winner in each category.

The contest is open to Press Club members and non-members. Offering entries is free for NPC members, and costs $50 for non-members. If you have questions, send them to wjlester@comcast.net  or call 410-271-7020.

Entries may be submitted online or by the more traditional use of mail. For more information, click on: http://press.org/about/awards. Winners will be honored at a dinner this summer at the National Press Club.

