Deadline approaching to enter your best writing in diplomatic and foreign policy issues in the Press Club journalism contest

The award is named for Hood, a distinguished diplomatic correspondent for The Associated Press and a founding member of the National Press Club. Entrants must demonstrate an understanding of American foreign policy and how foreign affairs affect those policies.

Entries can be a single article or broadcast or a series of articles or broadcasts (maximum of 5) that will be judged as one unit.

Include a letter detailing how and why the piece or series broke fresh ground or how it brought clarity and understanding of foreign policy issues to the U.S. audience. There is a $750 prize for the winner in each category.

The contest is open to Press Club members and non-members. Offering entries is free for NPC members, and costs $50 for non-members. If you have questions, send them to wjlester@comcast.net or call 410-271-7020.

Entries may be submitted online or by the more traditional use of mail. For more information, click on: http://press.org/about/awards. Winners will be honored at a dinner this summer at the National Press Club.

