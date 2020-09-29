Deadline Extended Until October 7th For OUTFRONT Media's OUTFRAME Competition

The competition first launched last year to excite the creative community and encourage those to engage more with the out of home medium. For the month of November, the OUTFRAME winner will have their artwork displayed on digital out of home assets across the United States. To highlight the power of out of home and the power of good, the charity of the winner's choice will receive a one-month digital OOH campaign in January.

OUTFRONT Media has attracted a dynamic group within the creative world to make up this year's judging panel, including Peter Tunney, who has been a longtime partner to OUTFRONT and has displayed powerful artwork and messages on out of home assets across the country.

To learn more about this competition and all entry details, terms and conditions, please visit wegetyou.com/OUTFRAME. Follow OUTFRAME on Instagram: @OUTFRAME2020. No purchase is necessary to enter this contest.

OUTFRONT leverages the power of technology, location and creativity to connect brands with consumers outside of their homes through one of the largest and most diverse sets of billboard, transit, and mobile assets in North America.

