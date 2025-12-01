DEADLINE NEXT WEEK: Berger Montague Advises Cepton, Inc. (NASDAQ: CPTN) Investors to Contact the Firm Before December 8, 2025

PHILADELPHIA, Dec. 1, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- National plaintiffs' law firm Berger Montague PC announces a class action lawsuit against Cepton, Inc. (NASDAQ: CPTN) ("Cepton" or the "Company") on behalf of investors who purchased or sold Cepton shares during the period of July 29, 2024 through January 6, 2025 (the "Class Period").

Cepton is a lidar technology company headquartered in San Jose, California. Having been acquired by Koito Manufacturing Co., Ltd. ("Koito") in January 2025, Cepton's stock is no longer publicly traded.

The lawsuit alleges that when seeking shareholder approval of Koito's merger proposal, which valued Cepton shares at $3.17 per share, Cepton and its senior executives failed to disclose the existence of a credible third-party acquisition bid that valued the Company at more than double the price of the Koito proposal.

Four months after the merger closed, former shareholders sued Cepton's senior officers in the Delaware Court of Chancery. In September 2025, when a redacted amended complaint filed in that Delaware action became publicly available, investors learned of the existence of documents indicating that the Company's proxy materials for the Koito acquisition had concealed material information from shareholders, including a competing bid.

According to the Delaware suit, Cepton's Board of Directors did not meaningfully explore the competing offer, nor did it disclose its terms when recommending that shareholders approve the Koito transaction. As a result, shareholders were denied a fair opportunity to assess the proposed deal. Furthermore, the Delaware complaint alleges that Cepton's CEO suffered from conflicts of interest with respect to the Koito proposal.

