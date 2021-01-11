DEADLINE TOMORROW: The Schall Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action Lawsuit Against Alibaba Group Holding Limited and Encourages Investors with Losses in Excess of $1,000,000 to Contact the Firm

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Schall Law Firm, a national shareholder rights litigation firm, announces the filing of a class action lawsuit against Alibaba Group Holding Limited ("Alibaba" or "the Company") (NYSE: BABA) for violations of §§10(b) and 20(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and Rule 10b-5 promulgated thereunder by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

Investors who purchased the Company's securities between July 9, 2020 and December 23, 2020, inclusive (the ''Class Period''), are encouraged to contact the firm before January 12, 2021.

According to the Complaint, the Company made false and misleading statements to the market. Alibaba held a 33% ownership stake in Ant Small and Micro Financial Services Group Co., Ltd. ("Ant Group"), which planned an initial public offering ("IPO") for October 2020. Alibaba failed to disclose that Ant Group did not meeting the qualifications for listing. Upcoming changes to Fintech regulations would seriously impact Ant Group. Ant Group's IPO was likely to be suspended. Based on these facts, the Company's public statements were false and materially misleading throughout the class period. When the market learned the truth about Alibaba, investors suffered damages.

