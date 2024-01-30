Deako Affirms Leadership Position in the Smart Lighting Industry with 10 U.S. Patents and Trademark Acknowledgements

News provided by

Deako

30 Jan, 2024, 09:00 ET

SEATTLE, Jan. 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Deako™, the creator of the industry's first modular smart lighting system for homeowners, proudly announces a significant milestone with the approval of its 10th U.S. patent by the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO). This brings Deako to 14 patents internationally, and underscores the smart home company's role as a pioneer in the industry as it brings the newest technologies available to homeowners.

Deako's newest granted patents extend their most groundbreaking innovations.

Continue Reading
Deako Patent
Deako Patent

  • US Patent #11,367,288, is for Deako's backplate, which is the core of the plug and play technology that the company is best known for. Specifically, the easy-to-use safety cover mechanism within the backplate ensures that switches are installed correctly and securely. The mechanism protects homeowners from main voltage when a switch is removed. When a switch is inserted, it locks the switch in place. This makes sure that electrical contacts are never exposed to homeowners, protecting their safety.
  • US Patent #10,153,113 broadens Deako's Artificial Intelligence (AI) and machine learning technology portfolio, enhancing Deako's ability to anticipate homeowners intentions. The system adapts to homeowner and anticipates their preferences. When implemented, lights will turn on in a room before someone enters the space. For example, if someone's routine is to sit down in their home office every morning, the lights will turn on and blinds will open when they approach their office to start the workday.
  • Finally, the configurability of Deako's flagship backplate components is now protected by US Patent #10,741,960. This technology enables the backplate to communicate with other devices on the network so people can assign multiple control options and multiple appliances to a single switch.

This news is a testament to Deako's dedication to advancing smart home customizability for homeowners and further solidifies its leadership position, and also allows its builder partners such as D.R. Horton, Meritage Homes, Toll Brothers, and Stone Martin to have their homes stand out to potential homebuyers.

Derek Richardson, CEO and Founder of Deako, stated, "Receiving these patents marks a significant milestone for Deako. It's a true reflection of our ongoing commitment to driving innovation in smart lighting and our dedication to providing cutting-edge technology to builders and new home buyers. We are excited about all we have achieved and are immensely proud of our ability to deliver a truly distinct product to our customers."

These patents have laid the foundation for Deako's continued success and set the stage for a strong growth trajectory. Deako's switches allow for broader electrical control, making smart home adoption simple and seamless.

For more information about Deako, visit www.deako.com.

About Deako
Deako is the creator of modular smart lighting control system for homeowners. With Deako backplates in 1 out of 6 new homes in America, its smart technology is comprised of modular switches that puts the control right in the hands of the customers. The company empowers homeowners to enhance the ambiance, convenience, and security of each room of a new home without the exorbitant expense of third-party installation, programming and maintenance costs. Deako is trusted by top 100 builders, partnering with D.R. Horton, Meritage Homes, Toll Brothers, Stone Martin and more, to bring the benefits of smart lighting to American homeowners.

Deako was founded in 2015 by CEO, Derek Richardson, and is headquartered in Seattle. The company was named the #1 Smart Lighting Control System by TecHome Builder, Top 25 Innovative IOT Companies by Entrepreneur and Top 50 most promising Startups by Bloomberg. For more information about Deako, please visit www.deako.com.

SOURCE Deako

Also from this source

Smart Lighting Company Announces Record 2023 Growth and Hires Chief Financial Officer and Chief Revenue Officer to Scale Further in 2024

Smart Lighting Company Announces Record 2023 Growth and Hires Chief Financial Officer and Chief Revenue Officer to Scale Further in 2024

The creator of the industry's first modular smart lighting system, Deako, announces record growth for 2023. Since its inception, the company has sold ...
Deako™ Lighting Announces Partnership with Top 100 Builder New Home Co. in Exclusive Two-Year Agreement

Deako™ Lighting Announces Partnership with Top 100 Builder New Home Co. in Exclusive Two-Year Agreement

Deako™, the creator of the industry's first modular smart lighting system for homeowners, today announces a two-year exclusive contract with New Home ...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Household, Consumer & Cosmetics

Image1

Retail

Image1

Artificial Intelligence

Image1

Construction & Building

News Releases in Similar Topics

Sign up for Top Stories & curated News delivered to your inbox

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.