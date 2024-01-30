Deako Affirms Leadership Position in the Smart Lighting Industry with 10 U.S. Patents and Trademark Acknowledgements

SEATTLE, Jan. 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Deako™ , the creator of the industry's first modular smart lighting system for homeowners, proudly announces a significant milestone with the approval of its 10th U.S. patent by the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO). This brings Deako to 14 patents internationally, and underscores the smart home company's role as a pioneer in the industry as it brings the newest technologies available to homeowners.

Deako's newest granted patents extend their most groundbreaking innovations.

Deako Patent

US Patent #11,367,288, is for Deako's backplate, which is the core of the plug and play technology that the company is best known for. Specifically, the easy-to-use safety cover mechanism within the backplate ensures that switches are installed correctly and securely. The mechanism protects homeowners from main voltage when a switch is removed. When a switch is inserted, it locks the switch in place. This makes sure that electrical contacts are never exposed to homeowners, protecting their safety.

US Patent #10,153,113 broadens Deako's Artificial Intelligence (AI) and machine learning technology portfolio, enhancing Deako's ability to anticipate homeowners intentions. The system adapts to homeowner and anticipates their preferences. When implemented, lights will turn on in a room before someone enters the space. For example, if someone's routine is to sit down in their home office every morning, the lights will turn on and blinds will open when they approach their office to start the workday.

Finally, the configurability of Deako's flagship backplate components is now protected by US Patent #10,741,960. This technology enables the backplate to communicate with other devices on the network so people can assign multiple control options and multiple appliances to a single switch.

This news is a testament to Deako's dedication to advancing smart home customizability for homeowners and further solidifies its leadership position, and also allows its builder partners such as D.R. Horton, Meritage Homes, Toll Brothers, and Stone Martin to have their homes stand out to potential homebuyers.

Derek Richardson, CEO and Founder of Deako, stated, "Receiving these patents marks a significant milestone for Deako. It's a true reflection of our ongoing commitment to driving innovation in smart lighting and our dedication to providing cutting-edge technology to builders and new home buyers. We are excited about all we have achieved and are immensely proud of our ability to deliver a truly distinct product to our customers."

These patents have laid the foundation for Deako's continued success and set the stage for a strong growth trajectory. Deako's switches allow for broader electrical control, making smart home adoption simple and seamless.

For more information about Deako, visit www.deako.com .

About Deako

Deako is the creator of modular smart lighting control system for homeowners. With Deako backplates in 1 out of 6 new homes in America, its smart technology is comprised of modular switches that puts the control right in the hands of the customers. The company empowers homeowners to enhance the ambiance, convenience, and security of each room of a new home without the exorbitant expense of third-party installation, programming and maintenance costs. Deako is trusted by top 100 builders, partnering with D.R. Horton, Meritage Homes, Toll Brothers, Stone Martin and more, to bring the benefits of smart lighting to American homeowners.

Deako was founded in 2015 by CEO, Derek Richardson, and is headquartered in Seattle. The company was named the #1 Smart Lighting Control System by TecHome Builder, Top 25 Innovative IOT Companies by Entrepreneur and Top 50 most promising Startups by Bloomberg. For more information about Deako, please visit www.deako.com .

