Deako Launches First-Ever 'Universal Backplate,' Unlocking Accessibility to Smart Home Lighting

With the Deako Universal Backplate, home builders can now offer homebuyers unprecedented versatility in home lighting control, regardless of local code requirements. The new product provides the option to install a Deako modular system in any market in the nation, and the ability to utilize copper-clad aluminum wire while providing a safe way for homeowners to customize lighting controls. The product is installed during electrical trim into a standard junction box and unlocks the Deako modular system, which features a wide range of products such as its Smart Switches, Smart Dimmers, Simple Dimmers, Simple Motion Switches, Simple Timers and more. Deako also works with major home technology and security companies like Amazon Alexa, Alarm.com, Google Home, Samsung SmartThings and others, providing a seamless smart home experience.

"At Deako, we create products that simplify the lives of builders and electricians to enhance the experience for homebuyers searching for their dream home. The Deako Universal Backplate is more than just a solution for builders; it's a testament to our dedication to supporting builder partners nationwide regardless of wire preference or code requirements," said Derek Richardson, CEO and Founder of Deako. "Our mission is to bridge the gap and provide access to cutting-edge smart technologies, regardless of location or code requirements. We believe this product will not only transform the installation process for builders interested in using copper-clad aluminum, but will empower homeowners to take control of their lighting experience without the need for any rewiring."

The Deako Universal Backplate is a first for the industry and makes smart home technology more accessible nationwide. Key benefits include:

Certified for copper-clad aluminum: Deako's Universal Backplate is the first product certified for use with copper-clad aluminum wire, offering a safe and reliable solution for modern wiring scenarios.

Works on all wires: Supporting all common residential lighting wire gauges, the Universal Backplate provides a universal solution for builders and electricians, simplifying the construction process.

Time Savings: Using the Deako Universal Backplate in conjunction with copper-clad aluminum saves time on install making it an attractive option for builders, electricians, and homeowners looking for an efficient and customizable lighting solution.

"The Copperweld team is excited to team up with Deako, a company working to create solutions for the modern builder and homeowner. Our collaboration not only amplifies the reach of the Deako product suite but addresses concerns about potential damage or injury during the integration of smart lighting controls. Builders can now confidently offer homeowners a secure and wire-free solution for upgrading their lighting systems," said Dustin Smith, Chief Commercial Officer at Copperweld. "Flexibility and accessibility are key when it comes to smart home tech, and for this reason, we strongly believe in the power and potential of this product."

For more information about the Deako Universal Backplate and the Deako modular smart lighting system, visit www.deako.com/deako-universal-backplate .

About Deako:

Deako is a leading innovator in modular smart lighting control systems for homeowners. With a mission to empower homeowners to enhance the ambiance, convenience, and security of their homes, Deako's modular switches offer unparalleled flexibility and ease of use. The company collaborates with top builders, including D.R. Horton, Vanguard Construction, Vital Electric, Stone Martin, and more, to bring the benefits of smart lighting to American homeowners.

Founded in 2015 by CEO Derek Richardson, Deako is headquartered in Seattle and has received recognition as the #1 Smart Lighting Control System by TecHome Builder, Top 25 Innovative IOT Companies by Entrepreneur, and Top 50 Most Promising Startups by Bloomberg. For more information, please visit www.deako.com.

SOURCE Deako