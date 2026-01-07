Deako Named IoT Breakthrough Awards Connected Home Product of the Year

Annual IoT Breakthrough Awards Program Recognizes Deako as Standout Internet-of-Things Company

SEATTLE, Jan. 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Deako , the leading innovator in modular whole-home smart lighting, was just recognized by IoT Breakthrough as its second-generation Smart Switch has been named the 2026 IoT Breakthrough Awards Connected Home Product of the Year. IoT Breakthrough is a leading market intelligence organization that acknowledges top companies, technologies, and products in the global Internet of Things (IoT) market.

Deako was chosen by a panel of industry experts for the Smart Switch's innovative Magic Linking™ technology and its impact on simplifying and scaling smart lighting across both new and existing homes. The switch reshapes what smart lighting can deliver for consumers and builders, eliminating the complexities typically associated with multi-way setups so homeowners can activate smart lighting features in seconds without specialized skills.

Combined with Deako's modular system and updated mobile app, the second-generation Smart Switch offers an intuitive path to personalization, energy savings, convenience and home security. For builders, it provides a scalable smart home solution that reduces installation time while supporting long-term value. For the broader industry, this recognition reflects a more accessible and future-ready approach to connected living.

"At Deako, our mission is to remove long-standing barriers to smart lighting adoption by simplifying installation, reducing costs, and making future upgrades effortless," said Derek Richardson, CEO and Founder of Deako. "Winning Connected Home Product of the Year reaffirms that we are achieving our team's consistent goal of building smarter, safer, and more personalized solutions without added complexity. We thank IoT Breakthrough for celebrating the progress we're making for homeowners and builders alike, and we're excited to build on this momentum in 2026."

The annual IoT Breakthrough Awards program conducts one of the industry's most comprehensive analyses of thousands of companies operating in the global Internet of Things, acknowledging the innovators, leaders, and visionaries driving the market forward. For more information about Deako, please visit www.deako.com .

About Deako

Deako is a leading innovator in modular smart lighting systems. With a mission to enhance home ambiance convenience and security effortlessly, Deako's modular switches offer flexibility and simplicity for every home. The company collaborates with top builders including D.R. Horton, Toll Brothers, Maronda Homes and Stone Martin to bring the benefits of smart lighting to homeowners. Founded in 2015, Deako is headquartered in Seattle and has received recognition on the Inc. 5000, was named the number one Smart Lighting Control System by TecHome Builder, Top 25 Innovative IOT Companies by Entrepreneur and Top 50 Most Promising Startups by Bloomberg.

About IoT Breakthrough Awards

Part of the Tech Breakthrough, a leading market intelligence and recognition platform for global technology innovation and leadership, the IoT Breakthrough Awards program is devoted to honoring excellence in Internet-of-Things technologies, services, companies and products. The IoT Breakthrough Awards program provides a forum for public acknowledgement around the achievements of IoT companies and products in categories including Connected Home and Home Automation, Connected Car, Industrial IoT (IIoT) and Smart City, Consumer IoT and more. For more information visit IoTBreakthrough.com.

Tech Breakthrough LLC does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in our programs, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with award designations. Tech Breakthrough LLC recognition consists of the opinions of the Tech Breakthrough LLC organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Tech Breakthrough LLC disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this program, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

