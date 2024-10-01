Deako Partners with Top Builder Maronda Homes, Adding Its Innovative Modular Lighting Solutions to Every New Home Built

The smart lighting company is adding to its strong list of builder partnerships to support lighting innovation in new home builds nationwide

SEATTLE, Oct. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Deako ™, the creator of the industry's first modular smart lighting system for homeowners, is announcing a new three-year exclusive agreement with Maronda Homes, enabling Deako's system to be installed upon construction of every new home. Maronda Homes creates quality homes that are affordable without sacrificing excellence and style in their designs, making Deako a perfect partner as the innovative system offers unmatched customizable, energy-efficient lighting solutions.

Under this new partnership, every Maronda Homes homeowner will receive five premium specialty switches—two Smart Switches, two Smart Dimmers and one Motion Sensor Switch—which will be automatically integrated into their new home. This gives homeowners immediate access to the patented and innovative Deako modular system with plug-and-play light switches, enhancing security, energy efficiency and customization so they can future-proof their home. Homebuyers will also have the option to upgrade to the "Model Home Experience," which includes 13 additional specialty switches. The benefits of these switches can be experienced at any Maronda model home for a firsthand interaction.

"We are beyond excited to partner with Maronda Homes, as we love their dedication to creating beautiful homes that also prioritize quality. This partnership shows that Maronda Homes is dedicated to making their buyers' lives more convenient, beautiful and safe with the integration of the Deako's modular system in every new build. We look forward to helping Maronda Homes buyers design the home of their dreams with the Deako system," said Derek Richardson, CEO & founder of Deako.

This partnership comes at a time when the demand for smart home technology is rapidly increasing. By including Deako's system, Maronda Homes is showcasing its commitment to providing homebuyers with homes that are not only stylish but also equipped with the latest technology to ensure security and convenience. Also, because of Deako's user-friendly design, making upgrades to switches and lighting solutions is hassle-free and does not require an electrician.

With this collaboration, Maronda Homes is taking a significant step forward in the competitive marketplace by offering a strong value proposition to its clients. In addition to Maronda Homes, Deako has several new builder partnerships including Affiliate Builder Group, Candlelight Homes, French Brothers and Mulberry Design.

For more information, visit www.Deako.com .

About Deako

Deako is a leading innovator in smart lighting control systems for homeowners. With a mission to empower homeowners to enhance the ambiance, convenience, and security of their homes, Deako's modular switches offer unparalleled flexibility and ease of use. The company collaborates with top builders, including D.R. Horton, Meritage Homes, Toll Brothers, Stone Martin, and more, to bring the benefits of smart lighting to American homeowners.

Founded in 2015 by CEO Derek Richardson, Deako is headquartered in Seattle and has received recognition as the #1 Smart Lighting Control System by TecHome Builder, Top 25 Innovative IOT Companies by Entrepreneur, and Top 50 Most Promising Startups by Bloomberg. For more information, please visit www.deako.com .

About Maronda Homes

Maronda Homes was founded in 1972 by William J Wolf. After years of working in the home building industry, Mr. Wolf ventured out on his own to build superior new homes that were cost-effective. With this philosophy, more individuals could afford a new construction home.

We continue to streamline our process while using quality materials to maintain this philosophy for our current and future customers. More than 50 years later, Maronda Homes remains a private, family-owned, operated business, building new homes in Pennsylvania, West Virginia, Virginia, Maryland, Alabama, Florida, Ohio, Kentucky, and Georgia. Our goal will always be to create affordable homes without sacrificing excellence and style in our home designs.

SOURCE Deako