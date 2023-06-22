Deal Box Invests in Classic Car Restoration Specialist Leggera as Market Expands

Investment diversifies Deal Box portfolio in niche market positioned for growth

CARLSBAD, Calif., June 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Deal Box , a capital markets advisory and secure token offering packaging platform, today announced its investment in Leggera, Inc. , a company that procures and restores classic Porsche 911 G-body cars with modern technical enhancements, offering enthusiasts and collectors a unique and valuable automotive experience. With this investment, Deal Box will expand and diversify its portfolio to not only offer a distinct investment opportunity for key stakeholders in a niche market segment, but also tap into the strong demand for high-quality restored classic cars.

Leggera represents a unique investment opportunity in the classic car market, combining the allure of a limited run of restored Porsche 911 G-body cars with modern technical advancements. By focusing exclusively on the iconic G-body models, Leggera ensures exceptional quality and attention to detail, providing enthusiasts and collectors with an unparalleled automotive experience.

"Leggera adds significant and distinct value to Deal Box's portfolio of growing businesses with cutting-edge technology at their core," said Deal Box Founder and Chairman, Thomas Carter. "Leggera brings undeniable potential for profitability and growth to the table with a clear path to market, essential engineering and manufacturing relationships, and a solid business plan. We are excited to support them in their fundraising endeavors and help them grow as a company."

By leveraging cutting-edge engineering and manufacturing techniques, Leggera offers a unique blend of automotive history and technological innovation, appealing to enthusiasts who appreciate both tradition and progress. The company combines classic styling with modern technology to provide enthusiasts and collectors the opportunity to own a limited run of classic Porsche 911 G-body cars that have been meticulously restored to prime condition and enhanced with modern technical advantages. With an estimated 70% of the original G-body cars still in use, Leggera caters to a market segment that appreciates automotive history and exceptional craftsmanship, while valuing enhanced performance, reliability, and safety features.

"At Leggera, we strive to deliver the highest quality and attention to detail, ensuring that each restored and refined Porsche 911 G-body car represents a magnificent blend of automotive history and modern technology," said Clark Niemeyer, CEO of Leggera. "We are thrilled to join Deal Box's portfolio of forward-thinking startups and present an exciting investment opportunity to the company's network of valuable and interested stakeholders."

Resources:

For more information about Deal Box, its investment packaging services and diverse portfolio for alternative investment opportunities, visit here.

For more information about Leggera and its modern technical enhancements to classic cars, visit here .

About Deal Box

Deal Box is a digital assets platform transforming venture investments. Since 2017, Deal Box has rigorously vetted and digitized over $250M of assets, embedding transparency and compliance into thousands of venture transactions. From deal structuring to digitizing company shares, Deal Box manages the entire asset lifecycle to deliver investors a secure and seamless ownership experience. In addition to its digital assets platform, Deal Box provides comprehensive capital advisory services through Investment Packaging™. Spanning data room creation, financial modeling, and valuation analysis, Investment Packaging™ is a six-week process that helps issuers avoid painfully lengthy or canceled investment timelines, giving investors an efficient diligence process and a streamlined investment experience.

About Leggera

Leggera, Inc. is a renowned classic car restoration specialist that procures and restores classic Porsche 911 G-body cars with modern technical enhancements. Combining automotive history with cutting-edge engineering, Leggera offers enthusiasts and collectors a unique and valuable automotive experience. With a focus on exceptional quality, each meticulously restored G-body car represents a blend of tradition and progress. Leggera's investment potential is supported by a clear market path, essential industry relationships, and a solid business plan. For more information about Leggera and its modern technical enhancements to classic cars, visit here .

