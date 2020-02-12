Dealer Inspire Debuts Connected Business Intelligence Platform PRIZM™, Giving Auto Dealers Access to All Their Critical Data in One Place and the Levers to Control Their Business On the Go

NAPERVILLE, Ill., Feb. 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Dealer Inspire (DI), a CARS Inc. (NYSE: CARS) company that provides disruptive technology and digital marketing solutions to the automotive industry, today announced the launch of PRIZM™, its new proprietary business intelligence platform for dealerships that connects product performance, marketing channel effectiveness and on-demand support in one dashboard. It will be showcased at the 2020 National Automobile Dealers Association Show in Las Vegas from Feb. 14-17.

PRIZM is the latest solution in Dealer Inspire's ecosystem of connected technologies that seamlessly integrates a dealer's website, inventory management tools, marketing efforts, technology solutions and reporting to deliver deeper operational efficiency.

"As the automotive industry faces an increasingly complex advertising landscape and fragmented dealership technology sector, dealers are forced to juggle multiple disconnected reporting platforms that fail to tell the full story of their investments," said Joe Chura, chief executive officer of Dealer Inspire. "We knew there was a need in our industry for one connected platform that does it all for dealers, and that's what we have created. PRIZM extends our portfolio of solutions to help dealers track the right metrics across all of their channels to maximize their sales and increase the efficiency of their marketing spend."

PRIZM operates on demand, so information is always up to date and tracks data at a group level, providing roll-up reporting for multiple rooftops on one dashboard. It delivers product metrics across all marketing channels and conversion analysis, letting dealers know exactly how each channel is performing and when a change is necessary. Also, PRIZM integrates with Google AdWords, Google Analytics and Microsoft Ad Center, so ad campaigns and analysis can be monitored conveniently.

A key differentiator of PRIZM is its proactive alert system that flags gaps in a dealer's business metrics, provides recommended actions and gives dealers the levers needed to course correct. The custom alerts function enables users to get notifications however they like (e.g., SMS, email, etc.).

"PRIZM is the first engine of its kind to allow dealers to take action on reporting. Traditional reporting tools just provide metrics," Chura added. "We've created a tool that lets dealers take stock of their business quickly, catch gaps in their strategy, review recommendations on a path forward and take charge."

Additionally, the new dashboard gives insights into support tickets across multiple locations and how customer requests are being addressed and resolved, as well as captures customer satisfaction scores.

Dealer Inspire's proprietary and patented Roxanne™ event-tracking technology will also be built into PRIZM. The technology tracks every click a shopper makes across the entire CARS platform, monitoring more than 40 million events each day1, providing dealers with critical data-driven insights to better understand their customers as they move through the purchase journey. It also gives weighted ROI attribution to each marketing channel based on its impact in that shopper's buying process, so dealers understand where their investments are paying off.

And PRIZM synchronizes with all other Dealer Inspire products to make each phase of the vehicle-buying journey easier, faster and smarter for shoppers and dealers:

The Dealer Inspire Website Platform is a six-time AWA Pinnacle Platform winner for its advanced features, mobile-first data-driven design and lightning-fast user experiences that drive shoppers from search to signature.

is a six-time AWA Pinnacle Platform winner for its advanced features, mobile-first data-driven design and lightning-fast user experiences that drive shoppers from search to signature. Connected Marketing is DI's cross-channel marketing services powered by dynamic technology to maximize dealer ROI across search, social, video, email and beyond.

is DI's cross-channel marketing services powered by dynamic technology to maximize dealer ROI across search, social, video, email and beyond. Online Shopper™ is the only digital retailing solution built for shoppers to customize and compare multiple vehicle payments to make real buying decisions online, driving more valuable leads to dealers who can seamlessly continue the digital journey in-store.

is the only digital retailing solution built for shoppers to customize and compare multiple vehicle payments to make real buying decisions online, driving more valuable leads to dealers who can seamlessly continue the digital journey in-store. Conversations™ is the only first-party messaging platform in the industry, powered by artificial intelligence and deeply integrated into the DI Website Platform and Connected Marketing services to instantly convert shoppers 24/7 wherever they are.

To learn more about PRIZM, Dealer Inspire and its other products at NADA 2020, visit booth #3577C in the Las Vegas Convention Center from Feb. 14-17 or visit the website at dealerinspire.com.

ABOUT DEALER INSPIRE

Founded in 2011, Dealer Inspire® (DI), a Cars.com™ (NYSE: CARS) company, is an award-winning website, technology and digital marketing provider for innovative dealer partners across the U.S. and Canada. The company builds technology that helps future-proof dealerships by making the automotive retail experience faster and easier for consumers. With a team that has more than doubled in growth each year to serve 25 global brands, DI maintains its reputation for legendary customer support.

1 Dealer Inspire Internal Data, February 2020

SOURCE Cars.com Inc.

Related Links

https://www.dealerinspire.com

