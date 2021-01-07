Dealer Marketing Magazine Names Tom Kline of Better Vantage Point, LLC to Their Expert Panel of Automotive Industry Professionals

NORFOLK, Va., Jan. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Better Vantage Point today announced that Dealer Marketing Magazine has named Tom Kline to their Expert Panel of automotive authorities.

Lara Keyes, Digital Editor at Dealer Marketing Magazine said, "Tom Kline's expertise in getting dealers out of trouble and keeping dealers out of trouble will be a great addition to our digital knowledge platform for dealer-owners, dealer-operators, and automotive employees. Our readers insist on staying up to date on the latest solutions and strategies for making their dealership grow. I know Tom will help dealers excel with that mission."

Tom Kline, Lead Consultant and Founder added, "It's terrific working with this group of professionals, rock stars like Matt Wilson of Silverback Advertising with his podcast of Mostly Automotive Marketing, and Melanie Borden, Vice-President of Marketing at Celebrity Motorcars, recently featured on Good Morning America. These professionals are top-notch, and I am gratified to write for such a well-read publication." Kline continued, "it's really enjoyable and humbling to work with creative and smart people, especially the dealers who are both innovative and aggressive."

Kline, a former car dealership owner with thirty (30) years of experience, was recently endorsed by the Virginia Independent Automobile Dealers Association.

This news comes in the wake of many recent initiatives, including these offerings for dealerships:

Monitoring Online Reviews, Creating Custom Responses, and Resolving Customer Complaints on Behalf of Dealers

Settling Disputes for Dealers with Difficult Customers or Sensitive Employees

Solving Regulatory Inquiries from Dealer Boards, the FTC, AGs etc.

"We've Got Your Back" Advertising Service, Reviewing Print Ads, Television Commercials, and Websites to Ensure Best Practices and Compliance

Enterprise Risk Audits for A Top to Bottom Analysis to Unearth and Stop Problems Before They Happen

Creating and Maintaining Compliance Management Systems (CMS) As Mandated by the CFPB

Training on Automotive and RV Industry Best Practices

Inspecting Deal Jackets to Catch and Kill Any Irregular Business Practices

Create, Write, or Update Employee Handbooks

To learn more about Better Vantage Point, go to www.BetterVantagePoint.com.

To learn more about Dealer Marketing Magazine, go to www.dealermarketing.com

About Better Vantage Point: A unique company providing dealership dispute, compliance, and risk mitigation solutions to automobile and recreational vehicle (RV) dealerships. Tom Kline can be reached at 757-434-7656.

