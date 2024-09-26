DealerOn Acquires Sincro from Ansira

Transaction Bolsters DealerOn's Leadership in the Auto Tech Sector and Expands Suite of Website, Inventory and Marketing Technologies

ROCKVILLE, Md., Sept. 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- DealerOn, a leading provider of websites and sales and marketing enablement technology for automotive dealerships, today announced that it has acquired Sincro, the automotive dealership solutions business, from Ansira. Financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

By integrating Sincro's technology offerings into its existing suite of best-in-class products and services, DealerOn is well positioned to continue providing dealerships with a more comprehensive set of digital tools, including enhanced website, vehicle inventory, advertising, retailing and SEO capabilities.

"We are thrilled to bring together these two companies, each with a long history as leaders in digital marketing for OEMs and dealers and with considerable technological capabilities. Both our companies have always shared focus on delivering competitive advantage and an amazing service experience in an increasingly competitive retail environment," said Ali Amirrezvani, co-founder and CEO of DealerOn. "By combining our expertise, we are confident that DealerOn will continue to drive the next generation of automotive retail technology on which dealers rely. We are excited to welcome the Sincro team and customers to the DealerOn family and look forward to the opportunities ahead."

"DealerOn has established itself as a premier force for growth in the automotive sales and marketing software industry," said Paul Tibbitt, CEO of Ansira. "The Sincro division of Ansira is comprised of top tier talent and proprietary technology that we believe will benefit as part of the DealerOn platform. It was important that we found a place where the team and the tech can flourish, grow, and continue to innovate for dealer customers, and I am confident that DealerOn is the ideal home for them. As part of the DealerOn brand, Sincro will continue providing customers with the dedicated service they have come to expect, while leveraging DealerOn's state-of-the-art technology platform to deliver a more comprehensive set of sales and marketing tools to drive success for dealers."

The acquisition of the Sincro division by DealerOn is inclusive of automotive tier three customers. Ansira has a deep history in the automotive industry and is committed to continuing to support its long-tenured auto OEM and tier two auto clients. In addition, Ansira serves a range of client verticals including: high technology, beverage, financial services, QSR, franchise and multi-location retail, telecommunications, travel and hospitality, insurance, home services, and manufacturing.

Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. served as the exclusive financial advisor to Ansira in connection with the transaction.

About DealerOn

DealerOn is a premier provider of automotive marketing technology, supporting over 7,000 dealerships across the US, Mexico, and South America from its headquarters in Rockville, MD. DealerOn is dedicated to delivering exceptional digital marketing performance to its clients. Discover more at www.dealeron.com

About Ansira

Ansira is the leading marketing platform for brands that operate in distributed ecosystems. By orchestrating the entire brand-to-local value chain, Ansira synchronizes global companies' internal and external teams across channels, markets and regions. Ansira leverages AI-powered technology, vertical expertise, local insights and strategic partnerships to optimize marketing performance and empower partner growth at scale. Ansira is backed by Truelink Capital, a middle-market private equity firm based in Los Angeles. For more information on Ansira visit Ansira.com or LinkedIn.

