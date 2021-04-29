DealerOn Announces Selection as Lincoln Motor Company Certified Website Provider

ROCKVILLE, Md., April 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- DealerOn, the premier digital marketing technologies provider for automotive manufacturers and dealerships, announced today that it has been selected by FordDirect, as the second provider in the Lincoln Website Solution program. As a result, DealerOn is proud to help equip Lincoln dealers with DealerOn's award-winning digital marketing technology to showcase the incredible line of Lincoln automobiles at Lincoln dealerships.

"Lincoln is well known for delivering a best-in-class ownership experience. DealerOn is honored to be selected by FordDirect to deliver the very best online experience for Lincoln dealerships and customers. We are excited to work side by side with Lincoln and its dealers," said DealerOn CEO, Ali Amirrezvani.

As of 4/27/21, Lincoln dealers can now choose DealerOn's industry-leading, responsive website platform, and proven approach to driving more qualified traffic, leads, and sales through its superior SEO service. DealerOn has documented an average increase of over 150% in website lead volume for their clients.

About DealerOn, Inc.

DealerOn, Inc. is a leading digital marketing technology company serving the retail automotive industry. DealerOn websites have won several industry awards, including, multiple Driving Sales Top-Rated Website, Digital Dealer's Overall Website Excellence Award, AWA's Pinnacle Award, and Dealer Marketing Magazine's Technology Award for Website Providers. DealerOn is noted in the industry for their Lead Guarantee, based on their Digital Marketing Dashboard. Since creating this process in 2009, DealerOn has documented an average increase of 150% in website lead volume for their auto dealer clients. For more information, please visit www.dealeron.com .

About FordDirect

FordDirect, headquartered in Dearborn, Mich., connects the worlds of data, analytics and technology to provide best-in-class digital marketing and advertising solutions exclusively for Ford and Lincoln dealers. FordDirect is a joint venture between Ford Motor Company and its franchised dealers with a mission of helping Ford and Lincoln dealerships sell more cars and trucks.

