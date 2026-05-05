DealerOn Launches OnPrompt to Help Dealerships Compete in the age of AI Search

New platform gives dealers visibility into how their business appears across AI-powered search experiences, helping them identify sentiment, competitive positioning, and content gaps

ROCKVILLE, Md., May 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- DealerOn, a leading provider of automotive dealership websites and digital sales and marketing solutions, announced the launch of DealerOn OnPrompt, an AI search visibility platform built for automotive dealerships.

Search remains one of the most important ways shoppers discover and evaluate dealerships. As AI-powered platforms like ChatGPT, Gemini, and Perplexity become part of that journey, dealers need new tools to understand how their business is represented in AI-generated answers alongside their traditional search performance.

OnPrompt helps dealers monitor AI visibility, evaluate brand sentiment, identify content gaps, and uncover opportunities to improve how their dealership appears across AI-powered search experiences.

Built for the Next Layer of Search

Traditional SEO continues to play a critical role in helping dealerships attract shoppers through search engines. But the search experience is expanding. Consumers are increasingly asking AI-powered platforms direct questions about vehicles, service, pricing, reputation, and local dealership options.

OnPrompt gives dealerships a clearer view into this emerging layer of search. Rather than claiming to expose private user queries inside AI platforms, OnPrompt helps dealers evaluate how AI systems may respond to relevant dealership, inventory, service, and market prompts—then turns those findings into practical recommendations for improving visibility, accuracy, and representation.

Core features include:

Prompt Tracking: Monitor how AI platforms respond to relevant prompts about your dealership, inventory, services, and local market.





Monitor how AI platforms respond to relevant prompts about your dealership, inventory, services, and local market. Visibility Analysis: Understand where and how your dealership appears across AI-powered search experiences, including whether it is mentioned, omitted, or positioned against competitors.





Understand where and how your dealership appears across AI-powered search experiences, including whether it is mentioned, omitted, or positioned against competitors. Brand Sentiment Analysis: See how AI tools describe and characterize your dealership, including tone, accuracy, strengths, and potential reputation concerns.





See how AI tools describe and characterize your dealership, including tone, accuracy, strengths, and potential reputation concerns. Content Gap Identification: Identify missing, weak, or unclear website content that may limit how well AI systems understand your dealership, services, inventory, and differentiators.





Identify missing, weak, or unclear website content that may limit how well AI systems understand your dealership, services, inventory, and differentiators. Competitor Analysis: Compare your dealership's AI visibility and positioning against local and regional competitors.





Compare your dealership's AI visibility and positioning against local and regional competitors. AI Referral Analytics: Identify traffic patterns from AI-powered platforms and understand how those visitors engage with your website.





Identify traffic patterns from AI-powered platforms and understand how those visitors engage with your website. Crawler Visibility: Gain insight into how AI-related crawlers and bots interact with dealership website content, helping dealers understand which pages are accessible and discoverable.

To help dealers act on these insights, DealerOn is also introducing OnPrompt GEO Services, a managed service that turns AI visibility findings into content, technical, and optimization strategies. Designed to complement DealerOn's traditional SEO services, OnPrompt GEO Services helps dealers strengthen the content and signals AI platforms may use to understand, summarize, and recommend their business.

"Search isn't disappearing—it's evolving," said Ali Amirrezvani, CEO and Co-Founder of DealerOn. "As shoppers turn to AI-generated answers to decide where to buy and service vehicles, dealers need visibility into how their business is being represented. OnPrompt gives them a clear, practical way to understand and influence this new layer of discovery alongside traditional SEO."

Availability

DealerOn OnPrompt and OnPrompt GEO Services are available in beta now. Interested dealers can learn more or schedule a demo at dealeron.com/onprompt.

SOURCE DealerOn Inc