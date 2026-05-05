DealerOn Unveils Sidekick, an AI-Powered Suite to Elevate Dealership Website Management & Performance

New intelligent tools enhance merchandising, engagement, and insights to help dealers compete in the Artificial Intelligence age

ROCKVILLE, Md., May 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- DealerOn, a leading provider of automotive dealership websites and digital sales and marketing solutions, today announced the launch of DealerOn Sidekick, an AI-powered suite of tools designed to elevate dealership website management and performance.

Built as an intelligent layer, Sidekick works across a dealership's digital presence to help dealers attract, engage, and convert today's informed online shoppers—while streamlining day-to-day marketing operations.

Every Hero Needs a Sidekick

The DealerOn Sidekick Suite brings AI-driven intelligence to the most important parts of a dealership's digital operation, including vehicle merchandising, customer engagement, compliance, and performance insights.

Key capabilities include:

Quick Connect Chat Sidekick : Quick Connect Chat Sidekick enables shoppers to ask questions in natural language and receive instant answers about inventory, appointments, trade-in values, service recalls, and dealership information. The solution also delivers personalized prompts based on real-time shopper behavior, with responses in three seconds or less. When paired with DealerOn's Lead Driver Quick Connect offering, dealers can connect sales teams with online shoppers as soon as a lead is submitted—often while the customer is still browsing the site. Together, the tools help improve response times, increase lead conversion, and support more vehicle sales.



: Quick Connect Chat Sidekick enables shoppers to ask questions in natural language and receive instant answers about inventory, appointments, trade-in values, service recalls, and dealership information. The solution also delivers personalized prompts based on real-time shopper behavior, with responses in three seconds or less. When paired with DealerOn's Lead Driver Quick Connect offering, dealers can connect sales teams with online shoppers as soon as a lead is submitted—often while the customer is still browsing the site. Together, the tools help improve response times, increase lead conversion, and support more vehicle sales. Insights Sidekick: Turns website data into clear, actionable recommendations. Using natural language prompts, dealers can quickly surface tailored insights based on their goals, store size, and local market trends—all within DealerOn's Data Hub reporting suite, powered by Google Analytics 360 and BigQuery.



Turns website data into clear, actionable recommendations. Using natural language prompts, dealers can quickly surface tailored insights based on their goals, store size, and local market trends—all within DealerOn's Data Hub reporting suite, powered by Google Analytics 360 and BigQuery. Merchandising Sidekick: Works with a dealer's existing photo process, using AI to automatically score and enhance the images they already take—improving lighting, framing, and clarity, then applying backgrounds for a cleaner, more consistent presentation.



Works with a dealer's existing photo process, using AI to automatically score and enhance the images they already take—improving lighting, framing, and clarity, then applying backgrounds for a cleaner, more consistent presentation. Compliance Sidekick: Gives dealers a clearer way to track OEM brand guideline violations across custom and platform pages, identify issues at the page level, and make timely fixes before they become bigger problems.

The Sidekick Suite is designed to grow alongside the dealers who rely on it, with additional tools and capabilities planned for release throughout the year.

"DealerOn has always been focused on giving our dealers a competitive advantage," said Ali Amirrezvani, CEO and Co-Founder of DealerOn. "Sidekick takes that mission further by weaving intelligent AI into every layer of the dealership's digital operation from the moment a shopper lands on the site to the insights a dealer needs to make smarter decisions. We're just getting started."

Availability

DealerOn Sidekick is currently available via a limited beta program. Dealers interested in participating can schedule a demo to reserve their spot at dealeron.com/sidekick.

SOURCE DealerOn Inc