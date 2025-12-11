Dealers and Fleets Named by Decisiv for Service Excellence

Leading users of the Decisiv Service Relationship Management platform are reducing downtime by up to 25 percent

RESTON, Va., Dec. 11, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Decisiv, Inc., the industry leader in Service Relationship Management (SRM) solutions, announced today their Service Excellence recognition of the 10 top performing dealers and fleets across North America that have demonstrated exceptional proficiency and measurable results through their use of Decisiv SRM in 2025.

The leading users of the Decisiv SRM platform have improved uptime, efficiency, and the overall performance of their service operations, and are significantly reducing vehicle downtime by up to 25 percent.

"The top performing fleets and dealers are using Decisiv SRM for exactly what it was designed to do," said Tim Hardin, President and CEO of Decisiv. "They are optimizing the entire service workflow process by streamlining communication, approvals and service coordination for all repairs and maintenance. Decisiv Service Excellence recognition honors those dealers and fleets who have embraced SRM-driven best practices and consistently achieved measurable improvements across their service operations."

Leading dealers have not only set the standard for operational service excellence, and customer satisfaction, their service efficiency is also generating greater parts and labor revenues. They are distinguished by their ability to use the Decisiv SRM platform to:

Implement Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) and sustain best practices across their service networks.

Reduce Days Out of Service (DOS) at a level that outperforms peer dealers in the same market or network.

Increase repair throughput, improving overall shop efficiency and productivity.

Communicate more effectively and transparently with fleet customers, resulting in better collaboration, faster approvals, and stronger customer satisfaction.

In 2025, the top performing dealers using Decisiv SRM included:

Gabrielli

Gordon Truck Centers (dba Freightliner Northwest, Western Star Northwest, TrailerCraft and Freightliner of Hawaii.)

Inland Kenworth

Nextran

RWC Group

Fleets who have set the standard for operational excellence, customer service performance, and results-driven adoption of the Decisiv SRM platform are distinguished by their ability to:

Reduce Days Out of Service (DOS) by enabling faster service events and minimizing downtime across their fleet.

Accelerate estimate approvals, ensuring repairs start sooner and assets return to service more predictively.

Improve cost management by ensuring service costs reflect compliance with fleet-specific pricing plans.

Increase revenue opportunities by improving equipment availability and shortening repair cycles.

Enhance route planning and scheduling efficiency with more accurate service timelines and improved visibility into repair status.

In 2025, the top performing fleets using Decisiv SRM included:

Bulkmatic Transportation Company

Highway Transport

Kenan Advantage Group

Magnum LTD

Oakley Transport

Dealers can access service performance details with Decisiv SRM Discovery Trackers. The management dashboard reports deliver a better understanding of status durations, workflow durations, and customer communication for monitoring and management of service activity and identifying areas where operational efficiency improvements are possible.

For fleets, the Decisiv Fleet Best Practices Scorecard provides metrics on the use of SRM platforms across several major OEM dealership networks. The scorecard can be used to enforce consistency across service networks, track improvements, and view performance against comparable fleets.

By setting performance benchmarks, top performing dealers and fleets are showing how service management best practices are driving measurable improvements in operational efficiency and reducing downtime.

About Decisiv, Inc.

Virginia-based Decisiv is the provider of the largest asset service management ecosystem for the commercial vehicle industry in North America, delivering intelligent asset service management for improved utilization, performance, security, and compliance. The Decisiv Service Relationship Management (SRM) platform is the foundation for over 5,000 service locations and over 74,000 fleets across North America that manage more than 4 million service and repair events for commercial vehicles annually. The Decisiv SRM Ecosystem acts as the system of orchestration that uniquely connects dealers, service providers, OEMs, component manufacturers, and fleets by delivering critical in-context, actionable data at the point of service. This unrivaled level of data connectivity and collaboration drives more intelligent, effective service and enables asset owners and managers to proactively plan and manage maintenance across the entire lifecycle of every asset. For more information, visit www.decisiv.com .

SOURCE Decisiv, Inc.