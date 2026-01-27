Dealerware Sets a New Standard for Insurance Verification Across Loaner and Rental Programs

New enhancements help automotive retailers manage insurance complexity while maintaining fast, flexible check-in experiences

AUSTIN, Texas, Jan. 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Dealerware, a leading fleet management and mobility platform for automotive retailers, today announced significant enhancements to its insurance verification solution, designed to help automotive retailers reduce fleet risk without slowing the service lane across every customer interaction.

Dealerware Insurance Verification now supports multiple verification methods and program-specific rules for loaner and rental fleets.

First unveiled at NADA two years ago, Dealerware's Insurance Verification recognized and defined an unmet need in the market, establishing a new standard for protecting fleets before vehicles leave the lot. As mobility programs have expanded, retailers are now managing multiple program types, including loaner and rental fleets, each with different insurance coverage requirements. Dealerware's solution has evolved to meet that complexity.

"Insurance verification is about reducing significant risk without slowing the service lane or impacting customer experience," said Matt Carpenter, CEO of Dealerware. "Retailers shouldn't have to choose between speed and protection, especially when they're managing multiple program types with different insurance requirements. These enhancements give teams flexibility in how verification happens, while ensuring coverage rules are applied consistently."

Customers can securely sign in to their insurance provider using a simple QR code to submit carrier-verified coverage, reducing manual entry and preventing incomplete or invalid policies. When real-time sign-in isn't possible, automated document extraction allows insurance cards or policy images to be uploaded without slowing the visit.

Dealerships using Dealerware's Insurance Verification have seen more than 6x return on investment, driven by fewer unrecoverable losses, reduced denied claims, and less manual staff time spent reviewing insurance information.

Key enhancements include:

Multiple ways to validate or verify policies, including mobile check-in, in-store QR code scanning, and automated insurance card extraction

Program-specific verification rules that clearly distinguish insurance requirements for loaners versus rentals

Clear pass/fail verification results, reducing ambiguity and inconsistent enforcement

Reduced manual review and data entry, minimizing reliance on visual card checks

Together, these enhancements help retailers manage insurance verification consistently across programs while maintaining fast, efficient operations.

See the latest in Insurance Verification at NADA

Dealerware Insurance Verification, powered by Axle, a leading insurance verification technology provider, is fully embedded within the Dealerware platform and designed to scale alongside growing dealership mobility programs. The enhanced capabilities will be showcased at NADA 2026. To learn more or schedule a demo, visit dealerware.com/insurance-verification or connect with the Dealerware team at NADA booth #4213.

About Dealerware

Dealerware is a leading fleet management and mobility platform built for automotive OEMs and retailers. The cloud-native, mobile-first platform connects fleets of vehicles at automotive retailers with the evolving needs of the modern retail consumer, including courtesy vehicle, paid rental, test drive, and pickup & delivery. Dealerware serves as the single, integrated fleet management platform trusted by over 3,000 automotive retailers across the U.S. and Canada. For more information, visit dealerware.com .

