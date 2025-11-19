DealHub Acquires Subskribe, Extending its Leadership in Agentic Quote-to-Revenue

Set to deliver the most advanced and adaptive Agentic AI platform to power SLG, PLG and consumption-based GTM motions

Austin, Texas, Nov. 19, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- DealHub.io , the leader in Agentic enterprise-grade CPQ, today announced the acquisition of Subskribe, the industry's most advanced Subscription Management, consumption metering and Billing platform built for the AI economy. The unified platform redefines how SaaS and AI-first enterprises manage their entire Quote-to-Revenue lifecycle - delivering intelligent price optimization, usage-based monetization, automated revenue recognition, and real-time SaaS metric insights that give RevOps teams full visibility and control across every revenue stream.

The acquisition comes at a pivotal time, as enterprises are increasingly under pressure to adapt their revenue processes to meet evolving go-to-market motions and sales models, consisting of SLG, PLG, self-service, recurring and consumption-based pricing . To thrive in an AI-driven market, organizations require multi-dimensional pricing, accurate AI-usage metering, subscription billing, and enterprise-grade revenue precision.

"The impact of this acquisition will redefine the future of revenue operations," said Eyal Elbahary, CEO of DealHub. "The Subskribe team helped pioneer subscription billing during their time at Zuora and, over the past five years, have engineered one of the most sophisticated billing and revenue solutions for the AI era. Integrating their innovation with DealHub's industry-leading CPQ creates the most intelligent and adaptive platform for forward-thinking AI-driven enterprises."

Built for today's diverse GTM motions, DealHub now provides CFOs, CROs, CIOs and CEOs a single, governed foundation to run their business:

Single source of truth - One governed catalog and data model across the entire revenue backbone, from CRM to ERP.

- One governed catalog and data model across the entire revenue backbone, from CRM to ERP. Monetization agility at scale - Support SLG, PLG, self-serve portal, subscriptions, milestones, usage, ramps and bundles.

- Support SLG, PLG, self-serve portal, subscriptions, milestones, usage, ramps and bundles. Financial accuracy & compliance - Precise billing, tax, and automated ASC 606/IFRS 15 RevRec with audit trails and SOX-friendly controls.

- Precise billing, tax, and automated ASC 606/IFRS 15 RevRec with audit trails and SOX-friendly controls. Real-time revenue visibility & predictability - Live ARR, usage, churn, and forecast dashboards.

DealHub is the Agentic Quote-to-Revenue platform for the AI era - built to design, launch, and scale any monetization model - SLG, PLG, self-serve, subscriptions, usage, AI consumption. The platform consolidates CPQ , CLM , Subscription Management , Billing , Revenue Recognition, DealRoom , and composable API-first headless quoting into an AI-driven, orchestrated revenue backbone.

