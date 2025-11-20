NEW YORK, Nov. 20, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Unified Quote-to-Revenue Platform Gives Finance and Revenue Leaders Complete Control, Compliance, and Real-Time Visibility Across All Monetization Models

DealHub Expands Revenue Orchestration with Subskribe Acquisition

DealHub has announced the acquisition of Subskribe, creating the industry's most comprehensive AI-ready revenue platform for enterprise leaders navigating the complexities of modern monetization. For CFOs, CROs, and CEOs grappling with hybrid go-to-market strategies, consumption-based pricing, and increasingly stringent compliance requirements, the combined platform is structured to support financial accuracy, operational governance, and revenue predictability.

The Revenue Leadership Challenge

Finance and revenue teams are facing unprecedented complexity. Sales may close usage-based deals, product teams launch self-service tiers, and marketing pushes product-led growth—while subscription revenue, milestone billing, services, and enterprise contracts all coexist within the same customer base.

These streams often run through disconnected systems. CPQ and billing operate separately, usage data sits in engineering, and revenue recognition depends on spreadsheets. Month-end close drags on, and numbers are outdated by the time they consolidate.

The cost of fragmentation is significant: billing errors, compliance risk, delayed churn signals, and slow strategic decisions. Many organizations know their revenue infrastructure must evolve, but re-platforming mid-flight can feel out of reach.

A Single Foundation for Revenue Control

DealHub's end-to-end revenue platform, combined with Subskribe's AI-native subscription management, eliminates data silos and process gaps that plague traditional revenue operations. By bringing together CPQ, contract management, subscription billing, consumption metering, and automated revenue recognition into one governed system, DealHub provides a single source of truth for finance teams.

"The impact of this acquisition will redefine the future of revenue operations," said Eyal Elbahary, CEO of DealHub. "The Subskribe team helped pioneer subscription billing during their time at Zuora and, over the past five years, have engineered one of the most sophisticated billing and revenue solutions for the AI era. Integrating their innovation with DealHub's industry-leading CPQ creates the most intelligent and adaptive platform for forward thinking AI-driven enterprises."

One Catalog, One Data Model

Every pricing rule, product configuration, and customer agreement flows through a unified catalog that extends seamlessly from CRM to ERP. When sales configures a quote in Salesforce, that same configuration drives billing, usage tracking, and revenue recognition, with zero manual handoffs or data re-entry. Changes propagate automatically across the entire revenue lifecycle, ensuring consistency and eliminating the reconciliation headaches that consume finance team bandwidth.

Auditable Financial Accuracy

The platform's built-in ASC 606 and IFRS 15 compliance engines automate the complex calculations that typically require armies of accountants and consultants. Revenue waterfalls, performance obligation allocation, deferred revenue schedules, and multi-element arrangement accounting happen automatically, with complete audit trails and version control that satisfy SOX requirements and external auditors.

More notably, the system handles the revenue scenarios that break traditional tools: mid-term upgrades, prorated downgrades, co-terming across multiple contracts, and the revenue implications of consumption overages or committed spend drawdowns.

Real-Time Visibility to Drive Decisions

Finance leaders need live visibility into revenue performance. DealHub delivers real-time insights across ARR, subscription lifecycles, consumption patterns, and billing schedules, enabling finance executives to make timely, confident decisions backed by a single source of truth.

Live ARR and Revenue Metrics

Real-time dashboards surface ARR movements, expansion, contraction, and subscription changes as they occur. Because these metrics flow from the same platform that executes quotes, manages subscriptions, and generates invoices, finance teams work from consistent, auditable data rather than reconciling conflicting reports from multiple systems. When a deal closes or a subscription changes, the impact on ARR is immediately visible. No waiting for CRM updates to sync with billing systems.

Unified Revenue Data

The platform connects quoting, subscription management, usage tracking, and billing into a single governed data model, eliminating the fragmentation that undermines forecast accuracy. Finance teams gain clearer visibility into pipeline-to-revenue conversion because deal data, subscription terms, and billing schedules flow through one system. Instead of triangulating between CRM forecasts, billing system data, and manual usage reports, finance leaders see how quoted deals translate into recognized revenue with consistent logic applied at every stage.

This unified approach reduces the variance that typically exists between sales projections, billing actuals, and financial reporting when disconnected systems apply different rules or use out-of-sync data.

Consumption Visibility and Commercial Insights

For usage-based and hybrid pricing models, unified analytics provide finance teams with visibility into how customers consume products and how that consumption translates to revenue. Finance can model the revenue impact of pricing changes using actual consumption patterns rather than assumptions, track committed spend burndown rates to forecast invoice timing more accurately, and identify customers approaching overage thresholds before billing cycles close.

This visibility enables proactive commercial planning. When finance understands consumption patterns in real-time—because usage data, pricing rules, and billing logic operate on the same platform—they can partner with revenue teams on strategic pricing decisions, renewal planning, and expansion opportunities with greater confidence and precision.

From Fragmented Reporting to Governed Revenue Operations

Traditional revenue stacks force finance teams to become data archaeologists, excavating insights from CRM exports, billing system reports, and usage dashboards that don't speak the same language. The reconciliation burden doesn't just slow down reporting—it introduces risk. When different systems apply different logic to the same customer data, discrepancies multiply, audit trails break, and confidence in revenue metrics erodes.

DealHub replaces this fragmentation with governed consistency. One data model powers quoting, subscription management, usage tracking, billing, and revenue reporting. Finance teams gain not just faster visibility, but more reliable visibility—metrics they can defend in board meetings, audits, and strategic planning sessions because the data lineage is clear and the logic is consistent from quote to cash.

Built for Monetization Complexity

The platform supports a full range of monetization models used today and might need tomorrow: subscriptions, usage-based pricing, milestone billing, prepaid credits, committed spend, tiered pricing, volume discounts, ramps, bundles, and hybrid structures that combine multiple models.

More importantly, it handles the transitions between models without manual intervention. When a customer moves from a flat subscription to usage-based pricing, or adds consumption tiers to an existing contract, the system automatically adjusts billing, updates revenue recognition schedules, and maintains compliance, preserving the historical accuracy that auditors and analysts demand.

Revenue Infrastructure That Powers Growth

Revenue remains central to enterprise operations, yet many organizations still rely on legacy systems built for simpler monetization models. As companies scale, introduce new products, expand into new markets, or adjust pricing to market conditions, revenue infrastructure should support speed rather than create operational friction.

DealHub's Quote-to-Revenue platform provides a foundation to execute confidently: launch new pricing models without IT projects, close books faster with automated compliance, make strategic decisions on real-time data, and scale revenue operations without scaling headcount proportionally.

For executive leaders tasked with driving growth while maintaining financial rigor and operational control, DealHub's acquisition of Subskribe enables them to deliver the revenue precision and predictability that the AI era demands.

Contact

Allison Porter

[email protected]

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2828633/DealHub.jpg

SOURCE DealHub