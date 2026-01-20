DealHub.io Reports Growth with $100M New Funding

News provided by

DealHub

Jan 20, 2026, 10:49 ET

SAN FRANCISCO, Jan. 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- DealHub.io, the leader in Enterprise-grade CPQ and Agentic Quote-to-Revenue, today announced a $100 million growth round led by Riverwood Capital. The investment will be used to accelerate global expansion and advance the company's Agentic Revenue Hub for the AI era.

Continue Reading
DealHub.io (PRNewsfoto/DealHub)
DealHub.io (PRNewsfoto/DealHub)

The AI economy is rapidly reshaping how organizations execute and manage revenue. Consumption and complex hybrid pricing models, combined with go-to-market strategies spanning SLG (Sales Led Growth), PLG (Product Led Growth), and self-service, are accelerating both the pace and complexity of revenue motions. Enterprises that continue to rely on inflexible, legacy processes and tools expose themselves to significant business risk - limiting their ability to support emerging sales models, maintain accurate, real-time visibility into revenue orchestration across all streams, and ensure revenue predictability at scale.

"Enterprises are entering a new era, where revenue execution must be autonomous, adaptive, and continuously optimized," said Eyal Elbahary, CEO of DealHub.io. "This investment enables us to push the boundaries of what Agentic Quote-to-Revenue can deliver, enabling enterprises to operationalize revenue strategies with unprecedented intelligence and control.""DealHub is addressing a fundamental challenge enterprises face as the pace of innovation drives revenue ecosystems to evolve," said Jeff Parks, Co-Founder & Managing Partner at Riverwood Capital. "DealHub's modern, adaptable platform is equipped to support the speed, flexibility, and intelligence required to scale efficiently in the age of AI. We are excited to partner with Eyal and the team and believe DealHub has decisively re-architected how revenue execution operates across the enterprise."

About DealHub.io

DealHub is the Revenue Autonomy Platform for the AI era - built to design, launch, and scale any monetization model - SLG, PLG, self-serve, subscriptions, usage, AI consumption. The platform consolidates CPQ, Subscription Management, CLM, Billing, Revenue Recognition, DealRoom, and composable API-first headless quoting into an AI orchestrated Quote-to-Revenue backbone. 

For more information, users can visit dealhub.io or follow DealHub on LinkedIn.

About Riverwood Capital

Riverwood Capital invests in high-growth companies in technology and technology-enabled industries. The firm provides a unique combination of operational, strategic, technological and financial expertise to help businesses scale globally. Founded in 2008, Riverwood has invested in more than 85 companies. The firm has offices in Menlo Park, Miami, New York and São Paulo.

More information: www.riverwoodcapital.com

Contact
CMO
Gideon Thomas
[email protected] 

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2865380/DealHub.jpg

SOURCE DealHub

21%

more press release views with 
Request a Demo

Also from this source

DealHub Expands Revenue Orchestration with Subskribe Acquisition

DealHub Expands Revenue Orchestration with Subskribe Acquisition

Unified Quote-to-Revenue Platform Gives Finance and Revenue Leaders Complete Control, Compliance, and Real-Time Visibility Across All Monetization...
DealHub Acquires Subskribe, Extending its Leadership in Agentic Quote-to-Revenue

DealHub Acquires Subskribe, Extending its Leadership in Agentic Quote-to-Revenue

DealHub.io, the leader in Agentic enterprise-grade CPQ, today announced the acquisition of Subskribe, the industry's most advanced Subscription...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Computer & Electronics

Computer & Electronics

Banking & Financial Services

Banking & Financial Services

Computer Software

Computer Software

Computer Software

Computer Software

News Releases in Similar Topics