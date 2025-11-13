Dealism Launches the First AI Sales Agent Built on Vibe Selling -- Transforming How Businesses Sell and Build Trust

SINGAPORE, Nov. 13, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Newly founded Singapore-based DEALISM PTE. LTD. has raised $15 million in angel funding to transform customer engagement and drive sales success. The round, led by GL Ventures with participation from HSG, Linear Capital, and other angel investors, marks a significant milestone as the company prepares to enter the global market as a disruptor in sales conversation technology.

Dealism, unveiled by founder Leo Huan, is the world’s first AI Sales Agent built on Vibe Selling—understanding psychology, intent, and emotion. Backed by a US$15M angel round (GL Ventures, HSG, Linear Capital), it goes beyond automation to intelligent persuasion: adapts like a human, analyzes like a strategist, and sells more.Watch this video to see how to use Dealism in practice—its core features, real-world workflows, and the advantages that drive better conversions.

Leo Huan, former COO of China's first publicly listed SaaS company, Youzan Technology Limited, and a former investor at Hillhouse Capital, has launched Dealism, the world's first AI Sales Agent built on the principles of Vibe Selling. As COO at Youzan, Leo oversaw a sales organization of more than 3,000 professionals and helped drive over $15 billion in GMV. Drawing on deep experience in large-scale sales operations and investment, he created Dealism to transform how businesses engage with customers, turning every conversation into an opportunity to persuade, influence, and convert.

Dealism is designed for modern businesses facing increasingly complex customer interactions. Unlike traditional automation or rigid chatbot scripts, Dealism combines advanced AI with proven sales strategies to create intelligent, adaptive conversations that feel genuinely human. By analyzing psychology, buyer intent, and emotional cues, the AI communicates naturally, adapts in real time, and guides interactions strategically toward meaningful outcomes. The platform currently supports WhatsApp Web, Instagram DMs, and the Dealism mobile app, enabling businesses to manage multiple high-value channels efficiently.

Vibe Selling is a transformative approach that makes persuasion intuitive, practical, and highly effective — helping users connect with clients, build trust, and drive sales with confidence. Similar to how vibe coding simplifies programming for beginners while streamlining workflows for experts, Vibe Selling empowers newcomers to engage effectively while enhancing the efficiency of seasoned professionals.

In practice, Dealism's AI agent crafts responses that feel authentic, align with client needs, and guide conversations smoothly through each stage of the sales process — from capturing attention with clear, engaging messaging, to building trust with personalized solutions, addressing concerns thoughtfully, and facilitating confident decisions without being pushy. By analyzing both conversations and relevant documents, Dealism generates responses that are timely, context-aware, and persuasive. Each interaction reflects the brand's voice while adapting to the specific situation, ensuring communication feels human and natural rather than automated. Through this approach, Vibe Selling is seamlessly integrated into daily workflows, empowering sales professionals at any experience level to turn routine interactions into meaningful connections, drive tangible results, and close deals more effectively.

Dealism is fast and intuitive for any user. Setting up the AI Sales Agent requires just a few key inputs, allowing businesses to be operational in minutes without complicated onboarding or technical setup. Once active, Dealism leverages dynamic insights for customer-focused engagement, searching and analyzing live information about products, brand messaging, and audience preferences. This ensures that every reply is informed, accurate, and credibility-building, even in complex, multi-step sales conversations.

At its core, Dealism incorporates elite sales strategies used by top professionals across industries. These frameworks cover negotiation, storytelling, objection handling, and psychological persuasion techniques, automatically tailored to each conversation. By recognizing hesitation, motivation, and emotional cues, Dealism guides conversations naturally toward outcomes, creating persuasive interactions without feeling pushy. The AI also allows businesses to define specific goals — whether boosting conversions, nurturing leads, or building long-term loyalty — and adapts its communication style and strategy to achieve them.

The system continuously learns from interactions, training on millions of real sales conversations and integrating company-specific knowledge to refine tone, style, and strategy over time. This ongoing learning ensures that Dealism becomes an increasingly skilled sales teammate, capable of handling complex inquiries, understanding subtle buyer behavior, and improving engagement outcomes as it accumulates data. Its always-on, multi-channel capabilities enable businesses to maintain professional, consistent communication across channels, ensuring no opportunity is missed regardless of time zone or workload.

Dealism serves a diverse range of users. For creators selling coaching, courses, or digital content, the platform provides personalized, persuasive messaging that converts interest into sign-ups. By analyzing content and audience behavior, Dealism crafts interactions that resonate with prospective clients and foster trust, enabling more confident "yes" decisions. Solopreneurs managing multiple responsibilities benefit from Dealism's ability to respond instantly in their own voice, keeping potential customers engaged while freeing time for other priorities.

E-commerce business owners also gain a significant advantage. With hundreds of customer conversations occurring simultaneously, identifying intent and responding in a timely manner is critical. Dealism detects subtle buying cues and hesitation, delivering personalized recommendations and persuasive responses that reduce abandoned carts and increase conversion rates. Customer support teams are equally empowered, with AI capable of analyzing sentiment, tailoring language to diffuse tension, and reinforcing brand trust through warm, thoughtful communication. By addressing both service and sales opportunities, Dealism encourages repeat business and fosters loyalty.

In the B2B sector, Dealism is particularly transformative, supporting sales professionals across conversation, client connection, and negotiation stages. It integrates deep product knowledge and contextual client information to provide accurate, relevant, and persuasive messaging. By analyzing profiles, tagging users, and customizing interactions to specific phases of the sales journey, Dealism accelerates deal closure and enhances professional credibility.

Leo emphasized the strategic significance of Dealism, drawing on extensive experience in both large-scale sales operations and investment management. "In high-performing sales organizations, success depends on understanding intent, timing, and the psychology behind every conversation," Leo said. "Dealism brings these elements together in one system, helping businesses engage intelligently and consistently — without missing the nuances that make the difference between a lost opportunity and a closed deal."

Dealism's release marks a milestone in the evolution of intelligent sales solutions, combining the latest AI capabilities with decades of sales expertise embedded in its founder's experience. For businesses navigating increasingly complex customer communication, Dealism offers a practical, high-impact solution that merges strategic thinking, psychological insight, and automation into a single, powerful tool.

With its fast setup, dynamic insights, built-in sales strategies, psychology-driven conversation design, smart profiling, continuous learning, and multi-channel presence, Dealism empowers users to sell smarter, communicate more effectively, and achieve consistently better outcomes. The platform is available now, bringing the principles of Vibe Selling to life in a scalable, AI-driven format for entrepreneurs, creators, customer support teams, and B2B professionals.

