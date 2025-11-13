Dealism Raises US$15 Million in Angel Round to Advance Intelligent Sales Communication

SINGAPORE, Nov. 13, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Dealism, an AI-driven sales agent built to help businesses communicate, persuade, and convert across conversational channels, today announced the completion of a US$15 million angel financing round led by GL Ventures, with participation from HSG, Linear Capital, and other angel investors. The funding will support product expansion, global market entry, and continued innovation in strategic sales intelligence.

Dealism, unveiled by founder Leo Huan, is the world’s first AI Sales Agent built on Vibe Selling—understanding psychology, intent, and emotion. Backed by a US$15M angel round (GL Ventures, HSG, Linear Capital), it goes beyond automation to intelligent persuasion: adapts like a human, analyzes like a strategist, and sells more. Watch this video to see how to use Dealism in practice—its core features, real-world workflows, and the advantages that drive better conversions.

Selling remains the lifeline of business — not solely the act of closing, but the ongoing work of fostering trust, maintaining connection, and guiding prospects through meaningful dialogue. Many current solutions deliver speed or automation, but they fall short in shaping persuasion, delivering follow-ups at the right time, or sustaining authentic engagement at scale.

Dealism was founded by Leo Huan, a serial entrepreneur and former investor at Hillhouse Capital. Before founding Dealism, Leo served as President of China's first publicly listed SaaS company, Youzan Technology Limited, where he led nationwide sales operations with thousands of representatives and oversaw billions in GMV. Through that experience, Leo realized that while technology made sales faster, it rarely made them more persuasive. "Sales is human at its core," said Leo. "It's about timing, tone, and trust — things most automation tools overlook. The world doesn't need more chatbots; it needs intelligence that truly understands how people decide."

This belief became the foundation of Dealism: an AI agent that learns how each business communicates and sells, then amplifies that authentic voice with precision and empathy. It doesn't just automate responses — it reads intent, recognizes hesitation, and engages in ways that move the conversation forward naturally.

Dealism's mission is clear: to shift business communication from mere automation to intelligent persuasion. The platform adapts to each organization's voice, learns from real conversations and documents, and becomes attuned to when and how to engage a lead, respond to hesitation, follow up strategically, and ultimately convert interactions into closed deals.

Product Capabilities: Persuasion, Timing, and Follow-Up

At its core, Dealism merges advanced communication science with sales strategy. The agent analyzes customer intent, tone, and behavioral cues, then crafts responses that align with the business's style while applying proven influence techniques. Its setup is simple — no scripting, no coding, and no manual segmentation required. Organizations from eCommerce sellers and creators to B2B sales teams and customer support departments can deploy Dealism quickly, equip their teams with an intelligent sales partner, and scale persuasive engagement without sacrificing authenticity.

Investment Use and Market Opportunity

With the US$15 million in funding, Dealism will focus on enhancing its AI agent's intelligence, expanding into global markets, and growing its team across sales strategy, behavioral science, and AI innovation.

The business environment is evolving: conversational channels now account for a significant portion of customer engagement, yet many teams lack tools that manage conversation strategy, not just volume. Dealism is positioned to meet that need by offering a scalable way to convert dialogues into meaningful business outcomes.

"Every conversation is an opportunity," Leo noted. "When you truly understand intent and respond with the right tone and timing, persuasion becomes natural. That's what our system is built for — to help businesses capture those moments that move people to say yes."

About Dealism

Dealism is an AI sales agent that learns from conversations and company knowledge to represent your voice with precision. It handles complex dialogues, recognizes customer intent, and applies proven persuasion strategies — helping businesses engage effectively, build trust, and convert more consistently.

For more information about Dealism and its innovative solutions, visit https://dealism.ai

Follow us for updates:

Twitter: @Dealism

LinkedIn:@Dealism

Instagram: @Dealism

YouTube: @Dealism

Facebook：@Dealism

SOURCE DEALISM PTE. LTD.