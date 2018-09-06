LOS ANGELES, Sept. 11, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- DealPoint Merrill closed escrow on Elverta Crossing I, a 109,098 Square Foot Retail Shopping Center on 9.8 acres. The Center is located next to Antelope Greens Golf Course, Walmart Supercenter and along the retail and restaurant corridor of Elverta and Watt Avenues in Antelope (Sacramento) California.

DealPoint Merrill's executives, David Frank, CEO, negotiated the transaction, and Sterling McGregor, President, handled the due diligence for the sale. The acquisition was completed by Jason Limbert of DealPoint Merrill.

About DealPoint Merrill:

DealPoint Merrill, LLC is an owner and operator of value-added real estate opportunities and sponsor of real estate investment offerings. For more information visit our website at: www.dealpointmerrill.com.

