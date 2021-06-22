DealPoint Merrill Closed on Centennial Plaza, an 11-acre 158,000 Square Foot Shopping Center in Meriden, Connecticut

LOS ANGELES, June 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- DealPoint Merrill recently closed on the purchase of Centennial Plaza, consisting of an 11- acre 158,000 square foot Shopping Center, centrally located in Meriden, Connecticut's retail and business corridor. The $5.2 Million construction renovation is expected to commence in July 2021. DealPoint Merrill's executives, David Frank, CEO, negotiated the transaction, and Sterling McGregor, President, handled the due diligence for the sale. The acquisition and underwriting were completed by Jason, Limbert and Tyler Bendicksen of DealPoint Merrill. Dave Rumsey, CFO of DealPoint Merrill's capital markets assisted with the equity-backed securities. The property was represented by Joe French and Kodi Traver of Marcus & Millichap.

Centennial Plaza in Meriden

About DealPoint Merrill :

With its corporate headquarters in Los Angeles, and other offices in Nevada, Ohio, Houston, and New York, DealPoint Merrill and its affiliates have established a long-term national track record of success of value-added real estate opportunities and sponsor of real estate investment offerings. The company's senior management team and shareholders have collectively acquired, refinanced, and sold major real estate assets in excess of $1 billion, inclusive of the development and redevelopment. For more information visit our website at: www.dealpointmerrill.com.

